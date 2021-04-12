Systemax: Global Industrial Launches 'Plan, Procure & Execute' Program to Support the Reopening and Recovery of Businesses and Schools

New 'See Your Space' Interactive Virtual Room by Room Experience Allows Customers to Put Their Plan Into Action

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) company, today announced the launch of its Plan, Procure & Execute program to help support the ongoing reopening and recovery of businesses and schools.

Fully reopening a business or school building after a pandemic-related closure is no simple task. Global Industrial is here to help its customers put a robust plan in place, procure the products they need, and execute an overall strategy with confidence. With seemingly hundreds of scenarios to consider, products to purchase, and the wellbeing of employees, students, and customers ever-present, customers may be wondering where to even begin. Enter: Plan, Procure, & Execute. Three simple words that hold powerful meaning to navigate new ways of working, learning, and socializing together. Customers need a robust plan in place, products that keep safety and social distancing in mind, and an overall strategy that's executed with confidence.

The Plan, Procure & Execute website features Global Industrial's new interactive virtual room by room experience which allows customers to see their space and put a plan into action. Come 'See Your Space' - Office, Classroom, or Common Areas/Lobbies. In addition, it includes 'Take a Deeper Dive' content where customer can explore in depth articles such as the Three Keys to Reopening and 102 Things to Do Before Reopening. Looking for additional guidance - get your Plan, Procure & Execute guide here.

"We are excited to support the reopening of businesses across the United States and Canada," said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax. "This new program reflects our customer centric focus and aligns with our ACE (Accelerating the Customer Experience) strategy."

"Plan, Procure & Execute emphasizes the extensive product offering, knowledge and solutions approach Global Industrial brings to its customers every day," said Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Systemax. "As signs of the economic reopening and rebound continue to build, we are here to help customers solve problems and drive their success. Our new 'See Your Space' interactive virtual room by room experience is unique and will help customer build the plans, procure the products and execute the strategy they need to reopen and grow their business."

