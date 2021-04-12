The panel was unveiled in October and is the most powerful product the company has brought to the market to date. The Chinese-Canadian manufacturer expects to reach, for this product, a 10 GW capacity by the end of the year.Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has begun mass production of its 640-665 W panel series that was launched in October and includes the two monofacial, CS7L-MS and CS7N-MS series, and the two bifacial, CS7L-MB-AG and CS7N-MB-AG series. "The nameplate production capacity of the HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules will reach 10 GW by the end of 2021, of which a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...