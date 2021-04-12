Vertex Inc.: Vertex Welcomes Dynamic Leader Yvette C. Burton, Ph.D. As Chief People Innovation Officer

Executive Leadership to Advance Company's Global Workforce Strategy

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 12, 2021as its first Chief People Innovation Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Burton is responsible for shaping the company's global strategic workforce planning efforts and leading organizational programs to advance inclusion and diversity.



Burton comes to Vertex from Columbia University, where she was the academic director of the school's Human Capital Management Program. She will draw on her executive expertise, including over 20 years in high-impact human capital strategies for the media, consumer, industrial product, and defense industries, to lead and engage employees worldwide. Burton was also named to Crain's New York inaugural list of Notable LGBTQ Leaders and Executives in 2020.

"We welcome Yvette and her rare combination of business, academia and community leadership experience in advancing workplace culture and employee engagement," said Vertex CEO David DeStefano. "She is a passionate advocate, who has the vision and commitment to advance our talented team to new heights of personal growth and innovation."

As a strategy advisor and business development executive at Ernst and Young, Deloitte, IBM, and Lockheed Martin, Burton has implemented agile human capital strategies and innovative digital workforce solutions for complex business transactions and aggressive growth in the finance, media, consumer, industrial product, defense, and higher education sectors.



As professor of practice emeritus, Burton designed and launched Columbia University's School of Professional Studies Master of Science program in Human Capital Management. Burton currently serves as the designer and lead faculty for New York University's School of Professional Studies Global Diversity Equity and Inclusion Business Certification Program.

Burton is a recognized expert and has provided testimony for the Senate's Department of Homeland Security's efforts on the Federal adoption of Domestic Partnership Benefits for the Federal workforce and has served as a policy consultant for the White House U.S. Foreign Policy mission. She is also a partner at Deed Partners, a venture capital investment firm for non-traditional fintech start-ups. In addition, Burton served as interim CEO of the Arcus Foundation, which focuses on LGBTQ rights, social justice and conservation.

"I am excited to be part of the continued evolution and commitment to the business-led, data-driven, people-powered story of market excellence here at Vertex," said Burton. "Whether it be connecting the company's broader communities or the trusted and resilient values that started over 40 years ago, I look forward to building on this great foundation and scaling our world-class capabilities."

Chief Human Resources Officer Barb Dyson Announces Retirement

Following a long and distinguished career with Vertex, Chief Human Resources Officer Barb Dyson has decided to retire, effective May 2021. Dyson was responsible for the development and execution of human capital strategies in support of the overall business, helping to lay the groundwork for Vertex to go public in 2020 amid the COVID-19 global health crisis. She also played a significant role in the company's expansion to Europe and Brazil, as well as formalized critical talent management programs for the organization.

"Barb has been a trusted leader and driver of our culture and people strategy for the last 14 years, which we relied on as we easily transitioned our global workforce to remote status when the pandemic hit last year," said DeStefano. "She's not only an accomplished executive, but dedicated to serving the community as a Delaware County Regional Advisory Board member, mentor and "Big" for Big Brothers Big Sisters-Independence Region, one of the four supported charities in our formal Corporate Philanthropy program. I wish her all the best in her retirement - she will be greatly missed."

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc.is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.comor follow on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2021 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained in this press release is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice.

Company contact:

Tricia Schafer-Petrecz

Vertex, Inc.

tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com

484.595.6142

Investor Relations contact:

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.

ir@vertexinc.com

610.312.2890