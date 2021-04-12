Philogen S.p.A.: Philogen Announces Participation to the 10th World Congress of Melanoma

(i) Philogen will give a poster presentation about the phase II study of Daromun (Nidlegy) for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer - (ii) Study shows promising early signs of efficacy in patients with basal cell carcinoma

SIENA, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Philogen S.p.A., a listed clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative medicines based on tumor-targeting antibodies and small molecule ligands, is pleased to announce its participation in the 10th World Congress of Melanoma, a virtual event taking place from April 15 to 17, 2021.

Philogen, which is one of the sponsors of this congress, will give a poster presentation with the title: "A phase II study of intralesional Daromun (L19IL2 + L19TNF) in non-melanoma skin cancer patients with localized disease (NCT04362722)". The poster will be on display for registered participants starting from Monday, April 12, 2021.

Patients enrolled in the phase II clinical study are treated with intralesional injections of Daromun (NidlegyTM). Daromun, the combination of the two active principles bifikafusp alfa (L19IL2) and onfekafusp alfa (L19TNF), has already shown promising results in the intralesional neoadjuvant treatment of patients with resectable Stage III melanoma in two phase III trials. The durable responses and excellent cosmetic outcome of injected melanoma lesions have reinforced the investigation of efficacy and safety of Daromun in injectable, locally advanced and not metastatic lesions of basal cell carcinoma or cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Dario Neri, Chief Executive Officer of Philogen commented: "We are very excited about the initial results of the phase II clinical study with NidlegyTM in patients with basal cell carcinoma. The results obtained confirm the excellent performance of the product for the eradication of tumor lesions observed in melanoma and indicate a huge potential for the expansion of NidlegyTM to the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer."

About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian clinical-stage biotechnology company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and other ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem near Zurich, Switzerland. Philogen has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com .

