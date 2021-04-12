Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: The Door Welcomes Häagen-Dazs and Holle to Roster of Clients

Award-winning Marketing Agency adds Häagen-Dazs and Holle to its growing portfolio of consumer brands.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Award-winning public relations agency The Door, a consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), is excited to announced today the addition of two new clients - the iconic ice cream brand Häagen Dazs and beloved European baby food brand Holle.

The first of these two additions, Häagen-Dazs, stands at the forefront of the ice cream industry with a legacy of over 50 years. The brand is celebrated for its commitment to fine ingredients, extraordinary experiences and inclination to continually innovate with new and exciting product launches.

The brand has partnered with The Door for influencer and public relations services to launch its latest campaign, ThatsDazs, which provides underrepresented creators with a platform where their passion, art and definition of luxury can be experienced by many. The agency has curated a group of creators, led by writer, producer and actor Lena Waithe, to develop content across channels. The brand also has committed $1.5M over the next three years to uplift this new generation of diverse tastemakers and creators. The Door's efforts are part of a fully-integrated campaign that includes broadcast, print, digital and out of home advertising.

The second of the agency's newest clients, Holle, one of the leading global manufacturers of the highest quality and holistic nutrition for babies and children is now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. Holle products only use the finest ingredients from biodynamic and sustainable farms, allowing children to grow up with nature's best.

The Door is supporting Holle's expansion into the U.S. market with a targeted media relations strategy, securing coverage that highlights their Cow and Goat Milk Toddler Drinks and future consumer offerings.

"It's an honor to help Häagen-Dazs identify and spotlight these marginalized creators and we applaud their support of this community," said Charlie Dougiello, Co-Founder and Creative Director. "There has been great excitement around Holle's entry into the U.S. market, and we're excited to be selected as a partner to help guide the launch. It's great to start off the year working with these two beloved brands."

For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram and Twitter at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

