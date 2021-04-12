American Battery Metals Corporation Establishes Common Stock Equity Agreement for up to $75 Million

Proceeds to Be Used to Complete Construction of 20,000 Metric Ton per year Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, today announced that it entered into a common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement (together, the "Agreements") with an institutional investor for up to $75 million worth of shares issuable over the next 24-months, based upon the market price of the stock at the time. Of note, the institutional investor is an existing shareholder, having invested in fixed priced equity over the past year.

The structure of this common stock purchase agreement is very similar to a commonly used At-The-Market ("ATM") structure used by many Nasdaq and NYSE listed companies to access capital at and near current market share prices. American Battery Metal Corporation Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Melsert, commented, "This is a major milestone for our Company as we move through the construction and commissioning of our lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant over the coming months. We will face many challenges during this process, however as this equity investment agreement has the ability to completely satisfy all of our capital needs for this entire pilot plant, from facility construction and infrastructure build-out to purchasing equipment to integrating and commissioning all of our process equipment, we can now be assured that access to capital will not be a limiting factor. We will continue to evaluate attractive equity and debt financing options as we move forward, however with this agreement in place we have the ability, yet not the requirement, to fully finance our operations through this instrument."

With this agreement established the Company has, in its sole discretion, the ability to sell to the investor, who is required to purchase, shares based on the market price at the time the Company initiates a sale. There are no upper limits to the price per share the investor may pay to purchase common stock and the purchase price of the shares will be based on the then prevailing market prices of the Company's shares at the time of each sale. No warrants, derivatives, financial or business covenants are associated with the Agreements.

American Battery Metals Corporation raised a total of $9,231,638 in January 2021 at an average price of $2.17 per share via an earlier S-1 Registration Statement's equity line of credit.

David Corsaut, American Battery Metal Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "I want to reiterate that this investment is a major step up for us and sets us up to complete all our goals for 2021, including completing construction of our 20,000-metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant and uplisting to a major U.S. national exchange. Of note, the common stock equity agreement is at our control and discretion in regard to the dollar amounts, pricing, and timing. Many high-profile companies utilize similar equity agreements including Tesla, Roku, and Ballard Power, which have all seen their stocks perform very well post announcements. Of extreme importance to us is our control over the timing, pricing and dollar amounts of future equity capital which allows us to take advantage of sudden increases in our stock price."

Following this initial investment, and subject to the conditions of the Agreements, including that a registration statement is filed and declared effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Company also has the right, in its sole discretion, to sell up to an additional $75 million worth of shares over a 24-month period. The Company will control the timing and amount of any sales to the investor and the investor is obligated to make purchases in accordance with the Agreements.

A more detailed description of the Agreements is set forth in American Battery Metals Corporation's Current Reports on Form 8-K as filed with the SEC.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced thegroundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

