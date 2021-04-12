Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Announces the Appointment of the Hon. Peter MacKay and Jasdeep Dhaliwal to the Board of Directors and the Appointment of a New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(CNSX:CMC.CN) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of former cabinet minister the Hon. Peter MacKay, P.C., Q.C. and Jasdeep Dhaliwal, CPA,CA to its Board of Directors effective April 8, 2021 as well as the appointment of Stephanie Li CPA,CA as its new Chief Financial Officer effective May 10, 2021.

Ms. Li will replace Shawn Frenette, who will assume a newly created position of Vice President of Global Development. This new position has been created to allow Mr. Frenette to focus on developing corporate strategies as the Company seeks to expand into the US and other global markets. This will become an integral position as Cielo continues its plans for maximum growth.

The Hon. Peter MacKay has over two decades of public service and private sector work. Mr. MacKay will provide strategic advice and invaluable guidance on government and public services industry practice, infrastructure, economic development and will represent Cielo as a catalyst to Cielo's growth moving forward. Mr. MacKay served in the Parliament of Canada for over 18 years as a Member of Parliament and cabinet minister for 10 years, in high-profile positions, including Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of National Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. Mr. MacKay chaired the Government National Security Committee for almost 10 years and served on numerous other inter parliamentary committees. Mr. MacKay is currently working with McInnes Cooper and is also a strategic advisor with Deloitte and works nationally and internationally in areas such as aerospace and defence, procurement, infrastructure and justice reform. Mr. MacKay earned a B.A. from Acadia University in 1987, and his LL.B. from Dalhousie University in 1990. He is entering his 30th year as a member of the Nova Scotia Barristers Society and is also called to the bar in Ontario.

"I'm delighted to join the board of such a dynamic and growth-oriented company that can both provide a green renewable energy solution to governments and industry as well as rid the world of undesirable waste, a win-win for all of us. They are truly providing an incredible made in Canada remedy for two of the world's biggest challenges, how to address excess waste and pollution while at the same time providing clean energy," said Mr MacKay. "I am grateful to work with such innovative, action oriented and entrepreneurial people as Don Allan and the Cielo team. I look forward to contributing and working with the Cielo team to take them to the next level and introduce the company to my government and industry contacts to take this valuable technology nationally and eventually globally".

Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with extensive experience in risk management. Ms. Dhaliwal's career has provided her with expertise in the oversight and auditing of financial statements, financial reporting processes, and internal controls, as well as providing governance and strategic guidance to enhance organizational value. Ms. Dhaliwal has extensive knowledge of accounting standards and has assisted corporations in achieving their strategic goals through the oversight of management decisions, performance measures and technological strategy. Ms. Dhaliwal has previously worked with large public entities listed on North American markets as well as consulting with private corporations during periods of rapid expansion and growth. Ms. Dhaliwal has a passion for giving back to her community and has been recognized with several community leadership awards.

Ms. Dhaliwal stated "Cielo is on the leading edge and forefront of change in the renewable energy industry. Cielo is in a unique position of creating renewable energy while working towards decreasing the impact of landfill usage in the current waste management industry. I am excited to join the Board of Directors of an innovative organization that will provide a sustainable future and better our children's future. I am eager to work with the growing executive team at Cielo which will lead the organization to global change."

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated "We are very excited to have the Hon. Peter MacKay and Ms. Dhaliwal join our Board of Directors and welcome their collective expertise and international business acumen to helping continue to build Cielo with its rapid growth opportunities as well as seeing their understanding and appreciation for the potential Cielo presents. We believe Mr. MacKay joins us at an ideal time, with his experience and knowledge as a former senior cabinet minister in the Country's federal government and his handling of critical government portfolios, responding to complex issues of national importance, while working to improve safety, productivity and doing so patriotically for the betterment of all Canadians, all of which will be valuable for Cielo. Ms. Dhaliwal's international accounting experience will indeed also contribute to this growth. I am thrilled to have the skills and diversity these two individuals now bring to our board."

Stephanie Li (CPA, CA) brings 15 years of finance experience to her role at Cielo, with a particular specialty in high-growth environments. She has previously served as Director of Finance and Controller for a publicly traded entity with over a $2 billion market cap. Cielo will benefit from her extensive experience working with public entities operating domestically and internationally.

Ms. Li stated "Cielo is involved in both recycling and renewable energy industries with significant growth potential. Cielo's business model is sustainable, environmentally and socially responsible. I am excited to join Cielo's executive leadership team and look forward to contributing to the future growth of the Company."

Mr. Allan further stated "We are pleased to have Ms. Li join our team and bring with her years of high-level expertise. We also wish to thank Mr. Frenette for his work as CFO and look forward to allowing him to apply his expertise to his new role working as VP of Global Development, as we expand the Company in what will we believe will be our breakout year."

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC", the OTC Markets Group, on the OTCQB, under the symbol "CWSFF" and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the symbol WKN:C36. Cielo is a waste to renewable fuel company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. Cielo's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

Cielo is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green facilities across North America as well as globally.

Cielo has already begun its two pronged approach to its expansion plans; One, by expanding its footprint with a second 100% Cielo owned facility in Edmonton, AB and two, by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding pursuant to which third parties are in negotiation with Cielo to build, at no cost to Cielo, joint venture renewable fuel facilities in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, AB, as well as in Halifax, NS, Winnipeg, MB, Kamloops BC, Toronto ON and at a location to be determined in the U.S. Each JV facility is projected to cost, depending on throughput, approximately $50 million to build, commission and place on production. Cielo will be the general contractor and operator of all the proposed JV facilities. The feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock, garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled.

