AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name: Edwin Ludick Position and company Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI Class of securities Ordinary shares Nature of transactions On-market sale of ordinary shares Extent of interest Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI Date of transaction 8 April 2021 Number of securities 1 971 Price per security R97,9000 (single trade) Value of transaction R192 960,90 Date of transaction 9 April 2021 Number of securities 38 001 Highest price R97,9000 Lowest price R96,8100 Volume weighted average price R96,9585 Value of transaction R3 683 699,14 Total value of transactions R3 876 660,04

