Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
12.04.21
08:16 Uhr
5,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,92 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.04.2021 | 15:34
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 12

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name:Edwin Ludick
Position and companyDirector of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI
Class of securitiesOrdinary shares
Nature of transactionsOn-market sale of ordinary shares
Extent of interestDirect beneficial
Clearance to deal obtainedClearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI
Date of transaction8 April 2021
Number of securities1 971
Price per securityR97,9000 (single trade)
Value of transactionR192 960,90
Date of transaction9 April 2021
Number of securities38 001
Highest priceR97,9000
Lowest priceR96,8100
Volume weighted average priceR96,9585
Value of transactionR3 683 699,14
Total value of transactionsR3 876 660,04

Woodmead, Sandton

12 April 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.