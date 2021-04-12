As an insurance agency offering services geared to the senior marketplace, Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. makes an ideal pairing for JZZ Technologies' digital marketing platforms

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has signed a LOI (Letter Of Intent) to acquire Florida insurance agency Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. including all staff, technology, contracts, revenues, licenses and products.

Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. is an established insurance agency based in Florida with licenses for its insurance products in all 50 states. The company's mission is to make sure that adults age 55 and over are matched with appropriate and affordable insurance products and retirement planning that fit their unique stage of life. This includes health and life insurance coverage, planning for retirement, and determining the best use and timing of Social Security and Medicare benefits.

JZZ Technologies will work with the knowledgeable and experienced management team of Beacon Insurance Solutions to market Beacon's wide range of insurance products using Active Lifestyle Media platforms. These include the ActiveLifestylemedia.com website, digital marketing via email, TV, social media and co-operative media programs.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, when the last of the baby boomers reach age 65 in 2029, the boomer population will represent more than 20 percent of the total U.S. population, numbering nearly 60 million people.

"The insurance business is a major area supporting our growing audience and it will continue to be worth billions as they reach retirement age and beyond.", says Charles Cardona, Chairman and CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. "Joining our efforts with a successful insurance agency in Beacon Insurance Solutions allows us to offer insurance products and services in all 50 states with a direct revenue stake in everything that we sell."

"We chose Beacon Insurance Solutions because of its history for success and commitment to helping the seniors that it serves with quality, affordable insurance products.", adds Cardona.

This transaction is subject to regulatory approval and a due diligence period between the two parties.

About Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. is a Florida based insurance agency licensed in all 50 states. The company sells a variety of insurance products geared to adults age 50+ with a specialty in serving seniors with health and life insurance, Social Security, retirement planning and programs to ensure maximized Medicare benefits.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), digital marketing, video content, publishing and television all targeted at adults 55+.

