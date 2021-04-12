Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, generated USD $293,000 in sales on Thursday, April 8, 2021, the highest single-day sales figure for the Company since the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in Switzerland, and building on the momentum of CBDD's strong first quarter performance.

Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBDD, commented, "While the business challenges that arose from lockdowns and safety measures to quell COVID-19 have placed unprecedented burdens on global commerce, we are excited to report our sales team, led by Pascal Siegenthaler, have responded in kind with a relentless drive to thrive under the added pressure and achieve or exceed our growth targets for 2021."

Gamma continued, "I could not be more excited for the resilience and results our team have produced, despite the challenging times. We continue to execute on our plans to become a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and recently took immediate action to correct a clerical error regarding our OTC Markets listing and expect the cautionary yield sign will be removed in the imminent future."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

