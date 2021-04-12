Sonocent has announced the launch of Glean for Education, a full-service note taking package designed to support student success in a post-Covid world, helping higher education institutions solve one of today's biggest accommodations' challenges.

With more than a decade of experience in the sector, Sonocent launched Glean for Education to transform the way higher education institutions support learning in a post-Covid world. Digital transformation in the education sector has been accelerated as a result of COVID-19, as traditional classroom solutions no longer solve the challenges of learning in the online/offline hybrid environment.

The innovative technology sees a move to proactive support for a diverse range of students by equipping them with a state-of-the-art notetaking solution that offers compliance without complication; helping institutions streamline administration while avoiding costly lawsuits. In August 2020 alone there were 35 institutions facing federal lawsuits, partly due to the influx of online classes and remote learning. These lawsuits centered on accessibility, increased delays in provision, and the issues for students struggling to navigate asynchronous and synchronous classes.

The new Glean application can be accessed anywhere, at any time, and provides a department-wide license that enables institutions to offer note taking accommodation to all registered students in just a few clicks, ensuring no student is left without support. In addition, Glean for Education includes a number of value-added services including staff and student training and feedback, and ongoing consultancy to help departments to achieve their goals.

Glean for Education's simple administration features are incredibly easy to use and make it effortless for coordinators to invite, manage, monitor and support hundreds of students at a time. This dramatically reduces the cost and administrative burden placed upon institutions using archaic note taking solutions such as provided notes.

COVID-19 has forced many colleges to move away from legacy support systems and look at digital transformation as a way of keeping students engaged, which is vital to the future of many institutions as they look to attract and retain undergraduates.

Dave Tucker, CEO and co-founder of Sonocent, said:

"Our vision is to give all students the confidence and ability they need to build useful knowledge in an age of information overload. We do this by removing the need to take comprehensive notes in class, enabling students to better participate and engage with the content in the moment. They can then return to specific annotations in order to deepen their comprehension and create valuable summaries in their own time. This process addresses the fundamental challenges with class note taking and is especially beneficial for those with additional learning challenges, whether that is due to a disability, because English isn't their first language or because they have simply never been taught college-level study skills.

"In order to help the students that need it the most, we've identified that the current system of note taking support needs to be overhauled; notes are such a key part of the learning process that students should be empowered to do this themselves. We believe that the current system of sharing notes taken by someone else is outmoded, and not suitable for learning in a post-Covid education system.

"We are the only company approaching this problem in this way, with learning outcomes and student satisfaction our number one priority. We want colleges to be ahead of the curve when it comes to note taking, which is why a key component of the Glean for Education service is working alongside institutions to help modernize their support system."

