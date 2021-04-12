Flood Lewis & Associates: Tyler Flood Recognized as Top DWI Lawyer in Houston by Three Best Rated

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Board-certified criminal attorney Tyler Flood, of Flood Lewis & Associates, Inc., can now add one more recognition to his already extensive list of certifications and achievements.

Recently, Tyler Flood was recognized as a "Top DWI Lawyer in Houston" by none other than acclaimed rating site Three Best Rated.

Known for its rigorous 50-point evaluations and tenacity for helping consumers find the top three local businesses for a given industry and location, landing a Three Best Rated recommendation is a major milestone for any individual or business.

About Three Best Rated

Founded in 2014, Three Best Rated quickly rose to become a leading rating site, bucking the mold of 'paid placements' and instead focusing on meticulous evaluation, handpicked contenders, and hands-on verification by its employees.

What Does Three Best Rated Evaluate:

Business reputation

Business history

Ratings and reviews

Complaints

Proximity (local to customers)

Satisfaction scores

Trust factors

Cost / affordability

General excellence

Awards

Certifications

Specializations

Address validation

And more…

All in all, this process entails a rigorous 50-point inspection with only those businesses verified by their own employees making the list. This level of due diligence is what sets Three Best Ratings apart from the rest, making inclusion in its list a considerable accomplishment.

About Tyler Flood

Known as a fixture of the Houston community, criminal defense attorney Tyler Flood has established a hard-earned reputation as a leading DWI attorney, having won a multitude of difficult and complex cases.

Flood's aggressive pursuit of justice and steadfast dedication to his clients is evident in the results he's been able to achieve, including reduced penalties, dismissal of charges and favorable plea agreements. Often referred to as "a master of his craft" and 'the best DWI lawyer to defend you' by peers and clients alike, Tyler has been recognized as one of Houston's most accomplished DWI attorneys.

Tyler considers himself a 'true Texan', having graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor's in Psychology before receiving his J.D. from South Texas College of Law. Tyler is currently certified with the Texas State Board of Legal Specialization and has been designated as an ACS-CHAL Lawyer-Scientist, a title demonstrative of his in-depth understanding of the science of law.

Associations

Board of Directors - Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association 45th President - Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association National College for DUI Defense: 2004 - Present

DUI Defense Lawyers Association (Founding Member)

Certifications & Achievements

Board Certified - Criminal Law, TBLS

Board Certified DUI Law - DUIDLA

Lawyer-Scientist Designation - America Chemical Society

Only Attorney in the United States that is Board certified and owns his own blood alcohol laboratory - Texas Forensic Analytics

About Flood Lewis & Associates, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Flood Lewis & Associates, Inc. is an accomplished criminal defense law firm comprised of veteran trial lawyers and DWI defense attorneys.

Known for its tenacity, relentless defense of clients, and ability to pull all of its combined resources together to establish an optimal defense, this law firm is trusted by both clients and peers alike.

Those interested in learning more about Tyler Flood, Flood Lewis & Associates, Inc. or in scheduling a consultation, are encouraged to reach out via the firm's official website or by calling 713-322-4657.

CONTACT:

Tyler Flood

(713) 224-5529

SOURCE: Flood Lewis & Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639937/Tyler-Flood-Recognized-as-Top-DWI-Lawyer-in-Houston-by-Three-Best-Rated