The Medserv board has announced that a conditional agreement has been reached with Regis Holdings Limited, based in Mauritius, to effect a strategic transaction through a share for share exchange with a value of €32.5m. The deal should provide Medserv with market access into critical growing markets and should strengthen its equity base and liquidity position. The deal is subject to Medserv shareholder approval at a general meeting. More details including financial outlooks for FY21 and FY22 for the expanded Medserv plc are to be provided in a shareholder circular in advance of that.

