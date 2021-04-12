April 15 webinar will cover emerging trends around law firm relationships from the company's recently published LegalVIEW Insights Report

While the disruption of the COVID-19 global pandemic appears to be lifting for many industries, the legal sector may be ready for a significant re-evaluation of how it does business. That's according to Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' recently introduced LegalVIEW Insights Report and the subject of discussion for an ELM Solutions webinar on April 15. The webinar will explore how a vast majority of corporate legal departments (CLDs) reduced or paused their active provider relationships in 2020 and other trends that may impact attorney-client relationships permanently.

Speakers at the event include Nathan Cemenska, Director of Legal Operations and Industry Insights for Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions; Brad Blickstein, Founder and Principal, Blickstein Group and Co-Head, NewLaw Practice Group, Baretz+Brunelle; and Richard Brzakala, Director Global External Legal Services, CIBC. During the presentation, they will delve into why some relationships grew and improved and what that means for the industry in a post-pandemic world.

The webinar is the first in a series of 2021 Thought Leadership pieces, including blogs, podcasts and other content leveraging information from the company's LegalVIEW Data Warehouse the most comprehensive legal spend database in the world, with more than $140 billion in invoices.

"While many are focusing on law firms' rise in profits in 2020, the LegalVIEW Insights Report uncovers that many law firms have seen a significant loss of work because of the pandemic and other factors," said Blickstein. "Legal departments significantly reduced the number of law firms they used in 2020, and the question of whether firms will be able to reengage is one of the biggest I've seen in my decades covering the industry."

Cemenska, who joined Wolters Kluwer in 2018, is responsible for developing research and thought leadership out of ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW Data Warehouse. He previously worked in management consultancy helping GCs improve law department performance and has prior experience as a legal operations business analyst.

Blickstein provides insight into the delivery of legal services and the relationship between clients, counsel, and alternative legal service providers. He applies his more than 25 years of experience to provide data, analytical acumen, and strategic advice. Brzakala is a thought leader with 20 years of experience in legal corporate strategy planning, operations, developing and executing national and global strategic legal projects in the financial institutions and legal marketplace.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company's award-winning products include Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketView Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $140 billion in invoices.

