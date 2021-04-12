Future Market Insights: Increasing Application in Commercial and Residential Construction Improving Plastic Backflow Preventers Sales: FMI

Rising demand for reduced pressure zone to create a lucrative market for backflow preventers' manufacturers.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR-certified research and consulting firm, has presented a positive outlook for global backflow preventers market through 2031. Owing to the commencement of recovery in construction sector, the market is poised to expand at 3.4% CAGR to reach US$ 367.4 Mn in 2021. Increasing usage of plastic backflow preventers in residential construction sector has emerged as a lucrative segment through 2021 and beyond. Cost-effectiveness and sustainability of plastic backflow preventers is providing an impetus for increased demand among manufacturers.

Manufacturers are preferring plastic backflow preventers over brass due to ease in maintenance and low cost installation service charges, accelerating the sales of plastic backflow preventers. Also, government initiatives in emerging economies for waste water treatment facilities has enabled surge in demand for plastic backflow preventers.

Mandatory use of backflow prevention devices with annual checks in residential application is compelling the consumers to use plastic backflow preventers. Advances in composite materials and higher life span of plastic backflow preventers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth. Hence, bolstering the growth of backflow preventers market.

"Favorable government regulations for plumbing industry are creating growth opportunities for backflow preventers market. Increasing application in building and construction industry has accelerated the sales of backflow preventers in developed countries," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Reduced pressure zone is expected to account for a dominant share in terms of value

Atmospheric vacuum breakers to be the most lucrative segment, followed by pressure vacuum breakers

United States is anticipated to account for highest sales through 2021

Residential sector to be the primary end-user for backflow preventers owing to the increased usage in potable water supply network

Germany and France to drive the growth in European market owing to the surge in residential construction activities

Focus on sustainability to make plastic material backflow preventers to be the most desired among manufacturers

Increased application in waste water treatment facilities to propel the backflow preventers sales in UK

Prominent Drivers

High demand for reduced pressure zone backflow preventers in emerging economies to drive the market growth

Flexible government rules and policies for plumbing activities to create growth opportunities for backflow preventers manufacturers

Increasing application in waste water treatment facilities across Japan and South Korea to improve the demand

Key Restraints

Messy installation process and expensive installation compared to others is likely to pose challenge for the market growth

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players operating in the backflow preventers industry profiled by Future Market Insights includes Watts Water Technologies Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Conbraco Industries Inc., Zurn Industries LLC., Caleffi S.p.a., Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG., W.W. Grainger Inc., and TALIS Management Holding GmbH among some others. According to FMI study, numerous small and middle scale players are focusing on strategic collaborations and product innovation to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

For instance, On June 2020, Zurn Industries LLC announced the collaboration of its Zurn Connected Backflow Preventer product line with the Zurn Connected Pressure Monitor (ZCSM-PF) and Zurn Connected Flow Meter Option (ZCSM-BTM) to provide real-time data via a mobile-friendly web portal plumSMART , on water consumption, relief valve discharge and few other facilities.

More Insights on FMI's Backflow Preventers Market

Future Market Insights presents an in-depth insight on global backflow preventers market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and challenges, the market is segmented on the basis of product (atmospheric vacuum breaker, pressure vacuum breaker, double check valve assembly and reduced pressure zone), material (stainless steel, plastic, ductile iron, bronze and other materials), end-use (residential, commercial, and industrial), and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

