Dassault Aviation appoints two new directors

Saint-Cloud, France, April 12, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Dassault Aviation met today. It paid a tribute to Mr. Olivier Dassault, following his death shortly after the Board of Directors held on March 4, 2021.

It has also noted the dismissal of Mrs. Catherine Dassault, who has been thanked for her action since 2017.

The Board of directors has appointed Mrs. Besma Boumaza, as independent director and Mr. Thierry Dassault, as director upon proposal by GIMD, for the duration of the mandates of Mrs. Catherine Dassault and of Mr. Olivier Dassault, their predecessors as directors, i.e. respectively until the General Meeting that shall approve the accounts of fiscal years 2023 and 2022.

Such appointments will be submitted for the approval of the General Meeting convened on May 11, 2021.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,440 employees.

