Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852361 ISIN: FR0000121725 Ticker-Symbol: DAU 
München
12.04.21
08:15 Uhr
972,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
961,00961,5016:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2021 | 16:17
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation appoints two new directors

Dassault Aviation appoints two new directors

Saint-Cloud, France, April 12, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Dassault Aviation met today. It paid a tribute to Mr. Olivier Dassault, following his death shortly after the Board of Directors held on March 4, 2021.

It has also noted the dismissal of Mrs. Catherine Dassault, who has been thanked for her action since 2017.

The Board of directors has appointed Mrs. Besma Boumaza, as independent director and Mr. Thierry Dassault, as director upon proposal by GIMD, for the duration of the mandates of Mrs. Catherine Dassault and of Mr. Olivier Dassault, their predecessors as directors, i.e. respectively until the General Meeting that shall approve the accounts of fiscal years 2023 and 2022.

Such appointments will be submitted for the approval of the General Meeting convened on May 11, 2021.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,440 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation post Board April 12 2021 (v ang) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4439e4ae-911c-4bfe-bf1c-25a866ac8ccd)

DASSAULT AVIATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.