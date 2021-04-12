Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce it has initiated a third way for the public to procure its line of BE WATERTM branded bottled water through the Amazon Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) program. This new availability stream began April 9 and offers an additional way for consumers to buy the company's 24-bottle cases of premium BE WATER artesian water from its Marion, North Carolina bottling plant.

The following are the three ways consumers may now purchase BE WATER:

Amazon: Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Landing Page Amazon: FBM Landing Page Company Direct: BeWaterBeYou Shop Be Water Page

Amy McNally, Greene Concepts' VP of Marketing and Regulatory Affairs, notes, "It is with great joy that I announce another avenue for consumers to buy our great-tasting BE WATER bottled water brand. We found over the last two months that when used alone, Amazon FBA was not moving our product fast enough (see February 22, 2021 press release). We needed to establish additional ways to increase product distribution to our customers. After much testing and observation, we are satisfied that the April 1 launch of our BeWaterBeYou Shop Be Water page and the April 9 commencement of Amazon's FBM program (see March 30, 2021 press release) meets this crucial availability need for our customers across the country."

Ms. McNally continues, "BE WATER proved itself in the marketplace by selling out of all cases during its first day of listing on Amazon January 29 (see January 29, 2021 press release). The present availability of BE WATER via three different methods coincides with the objectives I set forth as noted in our company's April 5, 2021 press release. This includes developing a distribution strategy for our product portfolio to penetrate the U.S. market, maximizing company sales through sustainable growth and taking concrete steps to increase our company value and ROI at every level."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We are proud to offer you three different purchase streams for BE WATER and look forward to seeing this brand grow for many years to come. BeWaterBeYou and Amazon are just two of the many reasons we modernized our bottling plant and hired additional employees. We anticipate and are preparing for a massive upsurge in growth and sales. We maintain a straight course toward reaching the NASDAQ and carving out an even larger piece of the bottled water market set to reach $505.19 billion by 2028."

SEO terms one may place in the Amazon.com search box to locate BE WATER on Amazon include: "Be Water", "Be Water Artesian", "Be Water Artesian Water", "Be Water Bottled Water", "Artesian Water", "Artesian Bottled Water", "Alkaline Water", "Natural Artesian" among others. As you acquire BE WATER on Amazon, please consider leaving a review.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service through social media affiliate marketing partners.

