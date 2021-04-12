Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Australian medicinal cannabis company Australian Natural Therapeutic Group has just announced a merger with Canadian Asterion Cannabis Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Asterion (Australia), with the companies joining to develop one of the largest renewable-powered medicinal cannabis growing, manufacturing and R&D facilities in the world.

Construction on the $400 million facility in the Darling Downs, near Toowoomba, is scheduled to begin in the next few months - with the 75 hectare facility set to produce more than 500,000 kg of medicinal cannabis a year and create some 1000 regional jobs.

Matt Cantelo, CEO of Australian Natural Therapeutic Group (ANTG) said the agreement represents a golden opportunity for Australia to reach its full potential in growing and cultivating medicinal cannabis and serving the domestic and export markets.

"We see Australia becoming the global leader in medicinal cannabis production," says Mr Cantelo, who earlier this year signed a $92 million, nine-year deal with German company Cannamedical Pharma to export commercially-grown Australian medical cannabis flowers to Europe.

"We have the gold standard in regulatory framework, depth of research and climate for growing excellent produce - but what we haven't had to date is the option of scale."

"Once we get the scale we need, we will be working to ensure medicinal cannabis is more accessible to Australians."

"This has meant we could mostly meet the demand to the general market, but in the coming years we see demand will absolutely outstrip supply."

"Through this new partnership we will be able to expand our range to meet the growing number of conditions being prescribed by doctors."

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of Asterion commented, "the merger of Asterion and ANTG fits in with both companies' short and long term strategies. This provides early revenue for Asterion and scalability to ANTG. We are extremely excited with this merger as both companies have the same vision, priorities and mindset".

The project is also set to create some 1000 jobs in the region, with highly trained and trainable potential employees familiar with the agricultural and horticultural sector in the area.

The first 10ha glasshouse and manufacturing facility is due to be up and running by the end of next year, with phase two another 10ha glasshouse, and phase three after that an additional 20ha one.

Well-situated in close proximity to Toowoomba's Wellcamp Airport, the facility will have easy access to international routes and markets.

A partially binding agreement-Letter of Intent (LOI) has been signed by both parties.

About Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

Formed in 2015, ANTG came about following personal experiences of the founder and CEO. It now produces four strains of medicinal cannabis flower, and is about to start production of four oil combinations. It also partners with research organisations including CSIRO, University of Newcastle and University of Western Sydney, to unlock the potential of cannabis in the fight against cancer, dementia and inflammation. https://australiannatural.com

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Asterion (Australia) Pty Ltd. With its cultivation to market strategy, the Company's focus is on leading and advancing cannabis agriculture, producing high quality, low cost, genetically uniform cannabis strains and cannabinoid products for global supply. The Australian government awarded the Company's medicinal cannabis project with a Major Project Status. Asterion (Australia) Pty. Ltd. has been granted a medicinal cannabis license, a cannabis research license, and a manufacture license from the Australian Office of Drug Control.

Led by a highly experienced team with over 200 years of combined relevant credentials spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Management experience with large-scale projects includes medicinal cannabis, renewable energy, and capital markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80108