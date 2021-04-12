Nathan Abbott Team: The Abbott Martin Group is Exclusive Listing Agency for The Preserve at Lake Powell

The Preserve at Lake Powell is West Panama City Beach's latest new construction community perfectly situated between the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Powell

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Today, The Abbott Martin Group at eXp Realty, a new partnership between Nathan Abbott and TJ Martin is announcing the exclusive development launch for The Preserve at Lake Powell, Panama City Beach's latest new-construction community that offers the perfect balance of coastal living, peaceful getaways and unforgettable outdoor recreational activities.

"This is your opportunity to own a brand-new coastal home located in the heart of the Emerald Coast, enjoying the lifestyle for a fraction of the price," said TJ Martin of The Abbott Martin Group. "The Preserve at Lake Powell is ideally located with quick and easy access to outdoor activities, and fun beach days. There are several available lots to choose from, as well as plenty of and options to customize your home. We look forward to helping customers secure an amazing property with a million-dollar lifestyle at an affordable price."

Abbott and Martin specialize in new home construction throughout the Florida panhandle and have a long history of successful development launches in both high-rise condominiums and single-family home developments. The Abbott Martin Group has created a model that streamlines the process and delivers exceptional results for developers.

The Preserve at Lake Powell, by BluScape Builders, is a coastal community located on the far west end of Panama City Beach. This premiere development is only a short walk to the public boat launch at Lake Powell, and a short drive to the largest public beach access in Walton County, Pier Park, 30 Avenue for shopping and entertainment, Camp Helen State Park, and Rosemary or Alys Beach.

Coastal-style homes featuring quality materials, bold features, and versatile design are the centerpiece of this serene residential retreat. The Abbott Martin Group has 40 new lot/home packages to choose from and offer four floor plans anywhere between 3-5 bedrooms ranging from 1653 square feet to 2716 square feet. They offer upscale standard finishes, structural options, and many other design options to choose from to truly give you that custom feel at an affordable price. The interior design team helps the customers select all of their interior finishes to help them customize their new home. "So many people are interested in moving to our beautiful Emerald Coast of Florida and we are honored to help them select their dream home at The Preserve at Lake Powell," says Nathan.

Homes are selling fast, so check out the website at www.ThePreserveAtLakePowell.com to secure your new coastal home, surrounded by paradise.

About The Abbott Martin Group

The Abbott Martin Group is a top producing, native real estate organization that raises a higher standard of expectation for the industry they serve. AMG specializes in real estate sales along the beautiful Florida Panhandle, including Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Navarre, Destin, 30A, Panama City Beach and brings a wealth of knowledge to the industry. They are extremely well connected in new home sales and new development opportunities coming to the market soon, throughout the coast. AMG has achieved record-breaking sales for luxury real estate yet treats all price points with the same expertise. For more information, please call 850-290-7800, email info@AbbottMartinGroup.com, or visit www.AbbottMartinGroup.com.

SOURCE: Nathan Abbott Team

