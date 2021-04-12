Rising Trend of Remote Work Due to COVID-19 Pandemic will Breathe Fresh Air of Growth across the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, Says TMR

-The growing threat of cyber-attacks across organizations and companies around the world will assure prominent growth opportunities for the endpoint detection and response [EDR] market through the assessment period of 2020-2030

-The endpoint detection and response market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~21 percent between 2020 and 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Current and Subsequent Growth Opportunities

Malware and virus attacks have increased substantially over the years. With the evolution of modern technologies, the threats associated with them have also increased. But on the brighter side, technology has advanced further to tackle an extensive range of threats such as virus attacks and cyber-attacks. Among all the tools used in combating the rising threat of cyber attacks, endpoint detection and response solutions are the most beneficial tools.

Endpoint detection and response solutions are created for detecting and responding to various types of cyberattacks and malware. These tools are developed for recognizing suspicious patterns in the functioning of a server or software. These solutions are based on algorithms and machine learning to detect malware types that will eventually make behavior-based decisions. Thus, the functionality of these tools makes them a favorite among many companies and organizations.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) team predicts the global endpoint detection and response market to expand at a CAGR of ~21 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global endpoint detection and response market is prognosticated to surpass a valuation of US$ 13.8 bn by 2030.

The coming years are a boon for the endpoint detection and response market as the shift to digital technologies and mechanisms is increasing rapidly across the globe. The trend of digitalization continues to evolve and with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, it gains more ground. With the growing adoption of digitalization, the tools to tackle digital threats also gain momentum, thus increasing the growth rate of the endpoint detection and response market.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14222

Key Findings of the Report

Remote Work to Increase the Revenues of the Players in the Endpoint Detection and Response Market

Remote work was already gaining substantial popularity among various companies but with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies were forced to switch to the Work-from-Home (WFH) mechanism. This mechanism is helping in preventing large-scale transmission of the virus to a considerable extent. A large number of companies have many employees working from home.

The threat of malware attacks and data breaches have tightened their grip due to the remote work mechanism. To overcome these problems, many companies are adopting endpoint detection and response solutions to tackle such problems, which eventually help in boosting the growth prospects.

Explore 298 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Endpoint Detection and Response [EDR] Market (Component: Solution and Services; Deployment: On-premises, Managed/Hosted, and Hybrid; Endpoint Device: Network Devices & Servers, Mobile Devices, Point of Sale [POS] Devices, Physical Perimeter Security Systems, and Wearables; Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises; and Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance [BFSI], IT & Telecom, Government & Public Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/endpoint-detection-response-market.html

Escalating Popularity of Connected Devices to Serve as a Robust Pillar of Growth

Connected devices are gaining tremendous popularity. These devices are most vulnerable to threats and malware attacks. The growing use of these devices for residential and commercial uses has increased considerably over the years. The players in the endpoint detection and response market are designing customized solutions for connected devices to increase their revenues. These factors help in accelerating the growth of the endpoint detection and response market.

Analyze Global Endpoint Detection and Response [EDR] Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Vital Growth Drivers

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the adoption of remote work mechanisms by numerous companies on a large scale, which is beneficial to contain the virus spread but, in turn, increases the risk of cyberattacks, thus resulting in the speedy application of endpoint detection and response solutions by various firms and organizations.

The increasing vulnerability of connected devices to cyberattacks and malware attacks further increases the need for good endpoint detection and response solutions.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=14222

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Asset Optimization Solutions Market - The digitization of business processes is emerging as one of the key solutions for asset optimization. Companies in the asset optimization solutions market are stressing on the importance of data-driven decision making for long-term business continuity.

Building Energy Simulation Software Market - The building energy simulation software market is experiencing a shift from comparative energy modeling to performance energy modeling. This is evident since the market is predicted to clock a striking CAGR of ~16% during the assessment period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/endpoint-detection-response-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg