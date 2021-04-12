Anzeige
WKN: 876688 ISIN: GB0004148507 Ticker-Symbol: PAA 
Frankfurt
12.04.21
08:05 Uhr
31,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,40032,40018:29
Dow Jones News
12.04.2021 | 17:01
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video Event | Pantheon International Plc Live Discussion

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video Event | Pantheon International Plc Live Discussion 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video Event | Pantheon International Plc Live Discussion 
12-Apr-2021 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman Talks Video Event | Pantheon International Plc 
Live Discussion 
We are pleased to announce a webinar discussion between Helen Steers of Pantheon International Plc and Mark Thomas of 
Hardman & Co on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 4pm. 
The webinar is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com/ 
p/49CL-F6U/join-our-webinar 
The key interim results message is the spectacular operational outperformance achieved through the COVID-19 crisis so 
far. Pantheon International's sample of buyout companies (two-thirds of that portfolio) reported weighted average 
revenue and EBITDA growth of 17% and 15%. The MSCI World Index reported falls of 17% and 31%, respectively, for the 
same period. Pantheon International's investee companies normally outperform (EBITDA growth 2013-19 average 11% higher 
than the index), but, through COVID-19 to November, it was 4x this level. EV/EBITDA ratings on the trust's book are, 
despite this sharp outperformance, at a 1% discount to this index. 
 
This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and 
progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in 
the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when 
registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after 
the event for those cannot attend the live presentation. 
 
Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-F6U/join-our-webinar 
To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. 
Please click here to read the statement. 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated 
and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available 
to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional 
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for 
the full disclaimer. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1183699 12-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
