Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
DJ PAO Severstal: Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results release 

PAO Severstal: Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results release 
12-Apr-2021 / 17:34 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results release 
 
12 April 2021 
 
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining 
companies, will report its Q1 2021 operational and financial results on 16 April 2021 at 8.00 am (London), 10.00 am 
(Moscow). 
 
From Q1 2021, Severstal will begin reporting its quarterly financial results a week earlier than previously, shortening 
the gap between the end of a reporting period and the publication of our financial results. Accordingly, in future, 
also with effect from Q1, Severstal's quarterly operational and financial performance will be issued as a single 
document. 
 
Severstal was one of the first issuers in the Russian market to publish its Annual Report at the same time as its 
full-year financial results. Similarly, we are adopting global best practice of publishing unified operational and 
financial results for investors' convenience. 
 
A conference call on Q1 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, 
will be held on 16 April 2021 at 12.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow). 
 
Conference ID: 7669050 
International Dial: 
+44 (0)330 336 9125 (local access) 
0800 358 6377 (toll-free) 
Russian Dial: 
+7 495 213 1767 (local access) 
8 800 500 9283 (toll-free) 
 
The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for seven days as follows: 
Replay Passcode: 7669050 
International Dial: 
+44 (0)20 3859 5407 (local) 
0 808 101 1153 (toll-free) 
Russian Dial: 
810 800 2702 1012 (toll-free) 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
ISIN:     US8181503025 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     SVST 
LEI Code:   213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.: 98541 
EQS News ID:  1183697 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
