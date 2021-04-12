Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Redesigned Mobile App Approved by Apple Store and Google Play

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN & CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions focused on Hispanic and Latino communities announced today that its redesigned Cuentas App has been approved by the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store with a new User Interface (UI) and User Interface Experience (UIX).

The Cuentas Mobile App and Mobile Wallet provide a comprehensive financial solution, providing access to the US financial system to those unable to open a traditional bank account or who prefer not to bank at a traditional financial institution. Account holders' funds are FDIC insured and they have access to banking features such as ATMs, direct deposit, cash reload, free Cuentas App to Cuentas App "send" or "request" money transfers and other mobile banking capabilities. The Cuentas App allows cardholders to purchase discounted gift cards, digital content and even Mass Transit Cards (available in Los Angeles, Connecticut, Michigan, and expected shortly, New York City).

"This new UI and UIX should bring the Cuentas App to the forefront of the prepaid marketplace. We have integrated several highly desirable features in one, easy to use Mobile App, and I have great faith that this will help to propel Cuentas to the next level. I am asking all Cuentas Shareholders to install the updated version of the app as I promise you will be very proud of being Cuentas shareholders," stated Shalom Arik Maimon, Founder and Interim CEO of Cuentas. The Cuentas Mobile App and portfolio of solutions should help to bridge the digital divide for the unbanked, underbanked and underserviced population," added Maimon.

Cuentas is preparing to expand its digital product offering to include additional mainstream gift cards and services as well as International Bill Pay services and Remittances.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN & CUENW) is a FinTech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology aimed at providing solutions for the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic and Latino population. Its services include, but are not limited to, mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and providing access to bank accounts for customers who previously could not obtain bank accounts. The proprietary Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card provides holders with a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe", "plan" or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

