Game Changing Fashion Brand Proto101 Pledges To Plant 50,000 Trees

Proto101 doesn't just make comfortable, high quality clothes - they make sustainable wardrobe essentials that you will want to wear all year long. As part of their company mission to combat climate change and "fast fashion", the company is pledging to plant 50,000 trees this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / After decades in the fashion industry, thefounders of Proto101 are improving the industry by launching a sustainable clothingbrand of your favorite basics, and impacting climate change. Their company leverages a responsible and ethical supply chain that produces high quality wardrobe staples thatlast longer and are ultra-comfortable.

To learn more about Proto101 and the high quality, sustainable, andultra-comfortable clothing they produce, visit: https://proto101.com

Ashleigh Corker, Liyin Kok, and Rafael Soto launched Proto101 in 2021, a sustainable line of everyday wardrobe staples made from high quality fabrics. Proto101's collection of t-shirts is one that you'll want to wear all year long - soft, comfortable, and perfect for running between Zoom meetings, lounging on the couch, and anything else on your calendar. Collectively, the three founders have five decades of experience in the fashion industry, creating and launching successful brands for mega-retailers, and are bringing their expertise to sustainable fashion. Corker, Kok, and Soto built Proto101 to be environmentally and socially conscious from the ground-up, and focused on high quality, versatile clothing that will last. The fashion industry creates waste and harms the environment through excessive water usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and garment disposal to landfills. With the growing impact of climate change, more and more customers expect brands to be accountable, ethical, and eco-friendly.

The concept for Proto101 came together when the three founders saw growing customer demand for responsible, sustainable brands and an alternative to "fast" fashion that focuses on quick, cheap, and disposable products. With the majority of waste and pollution occurring at the raw material stage, Proto101 starts every design with sustainable, non-toxic fabrics and fibers that are certified by 3rd party experts like the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), TENCEL and OEKO-TEX. Their t-shirts are made from a blend of BCI sourced Supima cotton which uses 15% less water compared to regular cotton, and TENCEL, a biodegradable and renewable wood pulp made from Eucalyptus trees. Proto101's clothes are designed and constructed for maximum comfort and longevity, which means consumers buy less, waste less, and save on cost per wear over the long-term.

Seattle based founder Liyin Kok says , "We want to make clothing that people will love to wear - and also feel good about their impact on the environment. We take a holistic approach on sustainability that factors in environmental and social impact, raw materials, manufacturing, packaging, and total product lifespan. We design our clothing to be season-less and to last, so you'll be wearing that favorite t-shirt for a long time".

The company is founded on the philosophy that clothing can look good and do good. For every t-shirt sold, they plant a tree in partnership with One Tree Planted to support global reforestation. Their goal is to plant 50,000 new trees through t-shirt sales generated by their customers in 2021. The company's carbon offset program engages with their customers to plant trees and participate in global reforestation to reduce harmful carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. The company also emphasizes BIPOC and diverse perspectives and hiring practices. Some of Proto101's hiring practices were just featured in the Washington Post, and are in line with the origins and values of the three founders; just one more reason customers can feel great about their purchase while looking great wearing it.

"We are a diverse trio of founders," Kok explains. "Our brand and company reflect our own experiences and skills. We're building a brand focused on making the best products, from the best materials, in the most responsible, sustainable way".

About Proto101:

Proto101 is a sustainable fashion brand making high quality, ultra-comfortable wardrobe staples you'll want to wear on repeat. The brand supports a responsible and ethical supply-chain, and a focus on environmentally-friendly practices. Proto101 currently offers Men's clothing and will be launching Women's in Summer 2021. Especially now, during a pandemic, their customers can feel good, look good and do good (for every t-shirt sold, they plant a tree). To learn more about Proto101, visit their website: https://proto101.com

