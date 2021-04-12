Auditoria.AI Recognized in Exclusive Group of "Hot Vendors" from HFS Research

Recognition Follows $15.5M Series A to Usher In the Era of Autonomous Finance

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced it has been awarded the "Hot Vendor" designation by global business research consultancy HFS Research for Q1 2021. As one of only six elite vendors recognized within the report, Auditoria was chosen by HFS due to its intelligent delivery of data and insights, accelerating enhanced and automated decision-making across the corporate finance back office.

"We are honored to be recognized by HFS as a Hot Vendor for Q1 2021," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "Our technology truly allows CFOs and finance teams to embrace the reality of an autonomous, zero-touch finance back office. As a pioneer in cognitive automation for finance and accounting, this recognition further indicates that we are on the cutting edge of technology by providing the largest breadth of autonomous applications for the corporate finance function."

The HFS Hot Vendors represent an exclusive group of emerging players with a differentiated value proposition for the HFS Research Digital OneOffice. Each quarter, HFS analysts designate a select group as the HFS Hot Vendors based on their offerings, distinctiveness, ecosystem, robustness, client impact, financial position, and the potential impact in the HFS OneOffice Framework. Click here to download a copy of Auditoria's positioning within the Q1 2021 HFS Hot Vendors report.

"Auditoria impresses with its pragmatic application of AI-powered automation to remove the friction and back-office costs too often incurred as finance departments scale," said David Cushman, Research Director, HFS. "With an additional $15.5m of Series A funding recently secured, and 100-plus clients already benefiting from their SmartFlow Skills and platform, Auditoria is one Hot Vendor ready to grow at pace."

This recognition follows the announcement of Auditoria's oversubscribed $15.5M Series A round, led by Venrock, to usher in the era of autonomous finance. This funding round brought the total raised by the company to more than $22 million since inception, with participation from Workday Ventures, B Capital Group, Engineering Capital, Firebolt Ventures, and Neotribe Ventures.

Auditoria helps modern finance teams accelerate finance transformation by dramatically improving cash performance. Built with cutting-edge AI, ML, Cognitive RPA, NLP, and Computer Vision, Auditoria streamlines and automates collections, adds controls to procurement spend, and optimizes cash performance. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP applications, including Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Workday, as well as collaboration tools like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning, and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

