In light of the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021 extending the implementation period for Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adjusting the rules for meetings and deliberations of the shareholders and governing bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality under private law due to the Covid-19 epidemic, Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A.'s (Paris:MAU) Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting will be held behind closed doors (à huis clos), i.e. without the physical presence of shareholders, on 18 May 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Company's head office located at 51, rue d'Anjou 75008 Paris, France (the "General Shareholders Meeting

In light of administrative measures limiting or prohibiting travel and mass gatherings on public health grounds, and given the number of shareholders usually in attendance at the Company's annual general meeting, it has been necessary to rule out holding the General Shareholders Meeting in person.

Under these conditions, shareholders may only exercise their voting rights remotely, before the General Shareholders Meeting, either using the postal or proxy voting form, or voting electronically through the VOTACESS secure voting platform.

The General Shareholders Meeting will be broadcast in full live and as a recording on the Company's website (https://www.maureletprom.fr/fr/investisseurs/assemblees-generales). Any shareholder may submit questions in writing on topics pertaining to the General Shareholders Meeting. Questions must have been received no later than two business days before the date of the meeting.

Availability of the Shareholders General Meeting's preparatory documents

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), on 12 April 2021. Such notice and the related report of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2021").

The preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, on the Company's website, at the abovementioned address. In addition, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, at the Company's registered office (51, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris).

As from the notice of meeting, shareholders may request that the Company send them the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, up to the fifth day before the meeting (inclusive), i.e. Wednesday 12 May 2021. Requests should be sent preferably by email to ir@maureletprom.fr (otherwise by post to the Company's head office at 51, rue d'Anjou 75008 Paris, France). To this end, shareholders should indicate in their request the email address to which these documents are to be sent so that the Company can email said documents to the shareholders concerned in accordance with article 3 of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020. It is recalled that holders of bearer shares will have to prove they are shareholders by providing a certificate of account registration.

