Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Stuttgart
12.04.21
17:09 Uhr
0,870 Euro
+0,015
+1,75 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8500,91518:34
Dow Jones News
12.04.2021 | 17:49
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has redeemed bonds on series 01 and series 02

DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has redeemed bonds on series 01 and series 02 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has redeemed bonds on series 01 and series 02 
12-Apr-2021 / 17:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has redeemed series 01 bonds (state registration number 
4-01-55038-E of September 23, 2010) and series 02 bonds (state registration number 4-02-55038-E of September 23, 2010). 
Type, series and other identifying attributes of the issuer's bonds or other securities which have been redeemed: 
Certified interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 01, with the 
possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN - RU000A0JRFN1. 
Certified interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 02, with the 
possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN - RU000A0JRFP6. 
Number of issuer's bonds or other securities which have been redeemed: ten million (10,000,000) series 01 bonds and 
five million (5,000,000) series 02 bonds. 
Grounds for the redemption of the issuer's bonds or other securities: maturity of the bonds. 
Date of redemption of the issuer's bonds or other securities (the date an entry was made on the issuer's treasury 
account on the redemption of (retirement of redeemed) registered bonds or other registered securities of the issuer; 
the date an entry was made on the issuer's treasury securities account on the redemption of (retirement of redeemed) 
certificated bearer bonds of the issuer with mandatory centralized custody; or the date of redemption of the 
certificate (certificates) of certificated bonds without mandatory centralized custody): April 12, 2021. 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company 
and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity 
including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  98542 
EQS News ID:  1183718 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

RUSHYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.