DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has redeemed bonds on series 01 and series 02

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has redeemed bonds on series 01 and series 02 12-Apr-2021 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has redeemed series 01 bonds (state registration number 4-01-55038-E of September 23, 2010) and series 02 bonds (state registration number 4-02-55038-E of September 23, 2010). Type, series and other identifying attributes of the issuer's bonds or other securities which have been redeemed: Certified interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 01, with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN - RU000A0JRFN1. Certified interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 02, with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN - RU000A0JRFP6. Number of issuer's bonds or other securities which have been redeemed: ten million (10,000,000) series 01 bonds and five million (5,000,000) series 02 bonds. Grounds for the redemption of the issuer's bonds or other securities: maturity of the bonds. Date of redemption of the issuer's bonds or other securities (the date an entry was made on the issuer's treasury account on the redemption of (retirement of redeemed) registered bonds or other registered securities of the issuer; the date an entry was made on the issuer's treasury securities account on the redemption of (retirement of redeemed) certificated bearer bonds of the issuer with mandatory centralized custody; or the date of redemption of the certificate (certificates) of certificated bonds without mandatory centralized custody): April 12, 2021. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 98542 EQS News ID: 1183718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)