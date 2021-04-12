CoreLogic's claims solution to provide seamless workflows for AGEAS's claims handlers while accelerating claims resolutions

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that AGEAS, one of the largest insurance carriers in the United Kingdom, has decided to strengthen their strategic technology collaboration with CoreLogic with a new multi-year-agreement. AGEAS is using CoreLogic's claims platform to positively influence claims outcomes through a secure, real-time, cloud-based web application that can be accessed anywhere and from any device.

"AGEAS's goal is to simplify insurance for our customers through a personal, tailored and seamless claims experience," said Rob Hopkins, Head of Home, Commercial and Travel Claims Operations at AGEAS UK, "We have decided to renew our relationship with CoreLogic because we trust in their technology and in their team's ability to help us achieve this goal."

CoreLogic's platform enables AGEAS's claims handlers to provide customer choice, and faster resolution within their high-volume claims processes. Using CoreLogic's functionality, AGEAS handlers can provide remote claims assessment, including the ability for the customer to choose their preferred settlement route-with the option for immediate settlement from first notice of loss.

"We are very happy that AGEAS UK has continued to place their trust in our platform," said Michael Porter, Senior Leader of International Markets at CoreLogic. "We are looking forward to working with AGEAS in the coming years to add incremental value to their business and customers through this relationship."

CoreLogic offers digital insurance solutions with modernized communication tools and seamless claims workflow and management systems. CoreLogic helps standardize claims processing on a single, cloud-based platform to increase productivity gains and enable improved transparency into the claims management process.

"Since using CoreLogic's platform we have been able to speed up the customer journey, especially on lower complexity claims. This saves time and reduces the disruption felt by our customers in what are often difficult circumstances," said Hopkins. "The efficiency we have gained means we are able to focus our resources on the customers who need more direct engagement and support in their time of need."

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About AGEAS

AGEAS is one of the largest general insurers in the United Kingdom, providing insurance to over five million customers. It offers car, home, pet, and small business insurance through brokers, affinity partners and its own brands.

AGEAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGEAS Group, which is listed on the Belgium stock exchange. AGEAS (UK) Limited registered office: AGEAS House, Hampshire Corporate Park, Templars Way, Eastleigh, Hampshire, SO53 3YA. Registered number: 1093301. Registered in England and Wales. www.ageas.co.uk

AGEAS Insurance Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, Financial Services Register No. 202039.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005721/en/

Contacts:

Amy Brennan

Corporate Communications

newsmedia@corelogic.com

AGEAS

press.uk@ageas.co.uk