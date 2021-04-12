Publication of the preparatory documents for this meeting

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

As a result of the sanitary conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the provisions of French Ordonnance n°2020-321 dated 25 March 2020 adapting meeting and voting rules of shareholders' meetings and governing bodies of private entities with no distinct personality in the context of the Covid-19 pandemicas modified and extended by French Ordonnance n°2020-1497 dated 2 December 2020 as extended by French décret n°2021-255 dated 9 March 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting dated 20 May 2021 will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and of other people entitled to attend, at the registered office of the Company in Colombes

In fact, administrative measures restricting and forbidding travels and collective meetings for sanitary reasons, in particular French décret n°2020-1310 dated 29 October 2020 as modified most recently by French décret n°2021-308 dated 2 April 2021, prevent the physical presence of the shareholders to Arkema Shareholders' Meeting with respect among others to the travel ban beyond a limited perimeter, the closing of conference and meeting rooms and the capacity of the rooms available to the Group taking into account the usual number of persons attending the Shareholders' Meeting and the requirement to meet physical distancing measures.

In accordance with French décret n°2020-1614dated 18 December 2020 extending and modifying French décret n° 2020-418dated 10 April 2020 and French décret n° 2020-629 dated 25 May 2020 to adapt the functioning of certain deliberative bodies in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live and a replay will be available on the website of Arkema in video format1 (www.finance.arkema.com)

Due to the technical difficulties relating in particular to the direct and distant authentication of all shareholders of the Company, the shareholders will not be able to attend the Shareholders' Meeting via conference call or video-conference.

The shareholders will be able, in addition to the written questions legal regime, to submit questions electronically on the day of the Meeting from 9 am (Paris time) and up until the opening of the questions and answers session via the dedicated following address arkema-assemblee-generale-2021-direct@arkema.com subject to the conditions described in the meeting notice (avis de réunion) published on 2 April 2021 (Bulletin n°40).

The meeting notice (avis de réunion) published with the BALO on 2 April 2021 (Bulletin n°40) includes the agenda and the draft resolutions.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the shareholders in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

All documents and information provided for by article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial code will be made available and accessible on the website of the Company (www.arkema.com Investors/Annual General Meeting »), at the latest 21 days before the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e.: as from 30 April 2021 at the latest.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Market Authority (AMF) on 26 March 2021. This document is available on the website of the Company (www.arkema.com Investors/Annual General Meeting »).

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly consult updated information on said website.

In accordance with French décret n° 2020-1614 dated 18 December 2020 extending and modifying French décret n° 2020-418 dated 10 April 2020 and French décret n° 2020-629 dated 25 May 2020 to adapt the functioning of certain deliberative bodies in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, FCPE Arkema Actionnariat France and Fonds Stratégique de Participations have been appointed as scrutineers and have accepted this role among the ten shareholders holding the most important number of voting rights and having the possibility to attend the Shareholders' Meeting, as best know by the Company at the date of the convening notice.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a world-leading technology portfolio to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions accounting for some 82% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, inter alia, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €7.9 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

1 Unless technical reasons seriously prevent or disrupt this broadcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005723/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Béatrice Zilm +33 1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta +33 1 49 00 72 07 mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung +33 1 49 00 74 37 caroline.chung@arkema.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Gilles Galinier +33 1 49 00 70 07 gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht +33 1 49 00 88 41 veronique.obrecht@arkema.com