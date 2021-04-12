Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2021 | 17:53
NEO Finance AB: Draft decisions of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB on 23 April 2021

Draft decisions of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the NEO
Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio street 7, Vilnius, Company)
on 23 April 2021: 

1. Organizational issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

Draft resolution:
As the Chairman of the Meeting elect representative of UAB "ERA CAPITAL"
Evaldas Remeikis. 
As Secretary of the Meeting elect Manta Drakša.

2.Approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company
for the period between 01/01/2020 and 31/12/2020; 

Draft resolution:
Taken for the information annual report of the Company for the year 2020,
prepared by the Company. 
Taken for the information Auditor's report on the Company's financial
statements. 
To approve consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for
the period between 01/01/2020 and 31/12/2020, audited by UAB Grand Thorton
Baltic (certified auditor Genadij Mikušev). 
To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by
him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in
order to submit consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company
to the Register of Legal Entities and the Bank of Lithuania. 

3. Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2020.

Draft resolution:
Not to distribute (accumulate) losses for the financial year which ended
31/12/2020. 

4. Regarding the appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial
statements of the Company for the financial year which will end in 31/12/2021. 

Draft resolution:
To elect the audit company UAB Grand Thorton Baltic, code 30056169, to perform
the Company's audit for the financial year which will end in 31 December 2020. 
Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2021 - not
more than EUR 5 800 (Five thousand and eight hundreds euros) plus VAT. 
To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by
him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in
order to conclude an agreement with the selected audit company and to submit
the related data to the Bank of Lithuania. 



CEO
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851869
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
