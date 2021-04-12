Agfa-Gevaert: Share buyback program - regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - April 12, 2021 - 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50.000.000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until 31 March 2022, effective as from 1 April 2021.

On April 9, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 246,467 own shares, which represents 0,15% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Minimum price (€) Maximum price (€) Total price (€) April 1, 2021 54,717 4.0198 3.9650 4.1500 219,951.40 April 6, 2021 28,468 4.0193 3.9950 4.0500 114,421.43 April 7, 2021 71,439 4.0823 4.0400 4.1200 291,635.43 April 8, 2021 62,264 4.1078 4.0650 4.1400 255,768.06 April 9, 2021 29,579 4.1384 4.1200 4.1500 122,409.73 Total 246,467 4.0735 1,004,186.05

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication

T +32

Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager

T +32 (0)3/444 80 15

E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment