Ipsos acquires Intrasonics, its longstanding partner and authority in Audio Watermarking technology

Paris - 12 April 2021 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Intrasonics, a leading provider of audio recognition technology based in the UK.



This is part of Ipsos' continued strategy to increase its expertise in the field of digital audience measurement and offer new capabilities in the area of Audio, Digital and TV content recognition.

Intrasonics has been a key partner in helping to develop Ipsos' proprietary passive measurement solution, MediaCell which is at the heart of some of Ipsos' recent success in audience measurement. These include the award of the Dutch Nationaal Media Onderzoek (NMO) contract to deliver a total media audience measurement solution in the Netherlands, together with Kantar (i) and, also, the Broadcast Research Council (BRC) of South Africa's decision to nominate Ipsos to create a new, future-ready Radio Audience Management Survey (RAMS) (ii).

Founded in 2008, Intrasonics' pioneered in the field of echomodulation audio watermarking. The Cambridge-based company are a world reference in the field of digital encoding and fingerprinting technology used in audience measurement enabling mobile phones to synchronise to radio or TV broadcasts through a simple to install app - a vital component of Ipsos' passive TV and radio measurement solution, MediaCell.

Ginus Tiemessen, founder of Intrasonics commented, "I am proud that our close cooperation has become permanent. The combination of Ipsos' global audience measurement network with Intrasonics' high-tech competence centre in Cambridge will offer great opportunities and even better service for all our clients. The team is eager to help create the new product market combinations that this collaboration will bring."

Jerome Schalkwijk, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, said: "We're very excited to combine our expertise and passion for audio technology with Ipsos' understanding of market research and their global reach. Together, we're perfectly positioned to develop new markets and to revolutionise the audience research market."

Didier Truchot, Ipsos' CEO & Chairman commented: "This acquisition allows Ipsos to couple its audience measurement capabilities with the latest technology and techniques. We are proud to welcome Intrasonics to the Ipsos family and take a new step to help clients understand how audiences are consuming new media".

Liz Landy, Audience Measurement Global Service Line Leader added: "With the rise of digitally streamed media, audio watermarking is crucial to help understand how and where audiences are consuming different types of content. Intrasonics has been a key partner in helping us authenticate audience behaviors for Ipsos iris in the UK. This acquisition is another step to ensure that we provide our clients with future ready products".

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 16,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and

is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

















i https://www.ipsos.com/en-nl/ipsos-and-kantar-appointed-deliver-total-media-audience-measurement-solution-netherlands

ii https://brcsa.org.za/brc-and-ipsos-to-ensure-that-rams-is-future-ready/







Attachment