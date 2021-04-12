KEPLER CHEUVREUX
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
05/04/2021
FR0010307819
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
06/04/2021
FR0010307819
53 493
79.63
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
07/04/2021
FR0010307819
50 864
79.17
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
08/04/2021
FR0010307819
547
79.46
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
09/04/2021
FR0010307819
4 242
81.43
XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
109 146
79.48
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
