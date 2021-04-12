Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHN6 ISIN: FR0010766667 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
12.04.21
18:32 Uhr
17,675 Euro
-0,450
-2,48 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,65017,70018:33
Actusnews Wire
12.04.2021 | 18:12
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Payment schedule for EUR 0.28 per share dividend

12 April 2021. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its 2021 dividend payment schedule.

At the Combined General Meeting held on last 26 March, the shareholders approved the principle of the payment of a €0.28 dividend per share for the year ended 30 September 2020 entailing a 1.6%[1] return.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for 27 April 2021 and the dividend will be paid out as of 29 April 2021.

Next publication: H1 2020-2021 revenues,
12 May 2021

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.75 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibNicolas Bouchez
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frnbouchez@actus.fr

[1] Return calculated based on the closing price of Vente-unique.com share on 7 April 2021.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWpyZJhuY2aYxmlyYsuXbGRlb5yVk2adZpSYxpRvlZaWb25ox2+SmcieZm9pm2lr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68645-vu_cp_dividende_2021_eng_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.