Battery Separators Market Size to Reach USD 16810 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Separators Market is Segmented by Type (Polymer, Ceramics, Others), by Application (LiB Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Power Supplies Category.

The global Battery Separator market was valued at USD 7214.4 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 16810 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of battery separator market size are:

Rising vehicle electrification, growth in sales of smart electronic devices, and improvement in Li-ion batteries.

Policies introduced by various governments to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions.

Growing adoption of battery backed energy storage systems.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1B432/battery-separators

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BATTERY SEPARATOR MARKET SIZE

Increasing adoption of EV is expected to increase the growth of battery separator market size. The adoption of EV is facilitated by environmental concerns and increased GHG emissions. Furthermore, various governments are introducing policies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. All these factors are expected to drive market growth.

Improvement in lithium-ion batteries, along with advances in battery technology, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the battery separator market size.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For Growth & Trends Analysis on Battery Separators Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1B432/Battery_Separators_Market

BATTERY SEPARATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

On the basis of product type, Polymer represents the largest share of the worldwide Battery Separator market, with 82% share. Polymer separators typically increase the resistance of the electrolyte by a factor of four to five.

In the applications, the LiB Battery segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with an 88% share of the global market. Growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and grid storage as it offers high-energy density solutions and lightweight are expected to propel the LiB battery segment growth.

China holds the major share in the market, with a share of 45%. The increasing demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to contribute to the regional market's development.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-1B432/Battery_Separators_Market

BATTERY SEPARATOR MARKET SEGMENTS

Battery Separators Market by Type

Polymer

Ceramics

Others

Battery Separators Market by Application

LiB Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Others

Top Players in the Battery Separators Industry

Celgard

Microporous

Dreamweaver

Entek

Evonik

SK Innovation

Toray

Asahi Kasei

UBE Industries

Sumitomo Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Teijin

Nippon Shokubai

W-SCOPE

Semcorp

Senior Technology Material

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Science & Technology

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Sinoma Science & Technology

ZIMT

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group)

Newmi-Tech

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1B432&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1B432&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size was valued at USD 8084.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17130 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the 2021-2027.

- The Battery Separator Films market size was valued at USD 3130 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5505 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the 2021-2027

- Lead Acid Battery Separator Market Report contains segmentation by Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Power Battery Separator Market Report contains segmentation by Type (Bilayer Power Battery Separator, Trilayer Power Battery Separator), Application (BEV, HEV, Aerospace and Defense, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- AGM Battery Separator Market Report contains segmentation by Type (100% Glass, Reinforced With Synthetic Fiber), Application (Automotive Start-Stop, Grid/Renewable Energy Storage, Motive Power, UPS & Telecom, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Al2O3 Coated Separator Market Report contains segmentation by Type (7+2µm, 9+2µm, 9+3µm, Others), Application (Lithium Battery, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Lead-acid battery market size was valued at USD 39.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 59.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026.

- Solid State Battery Market size is projected to reach USD 13680 Million by 2026, from USD 1172.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

- Lithium-ion battery market size was valued at USD 36.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

- Graphene battery market size was valued at USD 48.8 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 398.6 Million by 2027, to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. Graphene batteries have emerged as the fastest energy-storing solutions available globally. The commercialization of graphene fuels the global graphene battery market.

- Battery Energy Storage System Market size is expected to grow from USD 2,194.70 Million in 2019 to USD 6,905.64 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.05%.

- The global Battery Management Systems market size is projected to reach USD 8535.1 Million by 2027, from USD 4301 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027.

- Industrial Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Lead-acid Batteries, Lithium-based Batteries, Nickel-based Batteries, Others), By Application (Telecom & Data Communication, Industrial Equipment, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup, Grid-Level Energy Storage, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 178560 million by 2027, from USD 101270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

- The Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market size was valued at US$ 5560.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7618.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027

To see the full list of related reports on the Battery Separators

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg