DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - April 5 to 9, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - April 5 to 9, 2021 12-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, April 12, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From April 5, 2021 to April 9, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between April 5, 2021 and April 9, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/04/2021 FR0013269123 4,306 41.41 CEUX 63 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/04/2021 FR0013269123 2,761 41.36 TQEX 25 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/04/2021 FR0013269123 21,933 41.40 XPAR 153 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/04/2021 FR0013269123 4,918 41.79 CEUX 62 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/04/2021 FR0013269123 612 41.79 TQEX 21 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/04/2021 FR0013269123 17,961 41.77 XPAR 170 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/04/2021 FR0013269123 1,986 41.89 CEUX 47 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/04/2021 FR0013269123 1,790 41.88 TQEX 28 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/04/2021 FR0013269123 23,724 41.87 XPAR 223 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 79,991 41.67

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from April 5, 2021 to April 9, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - April 5 to 9, 2021 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1183723 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1183723 12-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)