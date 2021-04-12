Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 
Dow Jones News
RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - April 5 to 9, 2021

DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - April 5 to 9, 2021 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the 
liquidity agreement) - April 5 to 9, 2021 
12-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, April 12, 2021, 6:00 pm 
 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
Period: From April 5, 2021 to April 9, 2021 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to 
implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between April 5, 2021 and April 9, 2021, the purchases of its 
own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
                        Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/04/2021 FR0013269123    4,306     41.41       CEUX  63 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/04/2021 FR0013269123    2,761     41.36       TQEX  25 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/04/2021 FR0013269123    21,933     41.40       XPAR  153 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/04/2021 FR0013269123    4,918     41.79       CEUX  62 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/04/2021 FR0013269123    612      41.79       TQEX  21 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/04/2021 FR0013269123    17,961     41.77       XPAR  170 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/04/2021 FR0013269123    1,986     41.89       CEUX  47 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/04/2021 FR0013269123    1,790     41.88       TQEX  28 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/04/2021 FR0013269123    23,724     41.87       XPAR  223 
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal     TOTAL       79,991     41.67

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from April 5, 2021 to April 9, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - April 5 to 9, 2021 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1183723 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1183723 12-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
