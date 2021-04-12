CEO Dominic Ward and CTO Tate Cantrell to provide insights on AI-ready and sustainable data center design and operations

Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), today announced that CEO Dominic Ward and CTO Tate Cantrell are speaking at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2021. Ward and Cantrell are among a select group of experts from leading companies around the world sharing insights and innovations at GTC, the largest and foremost conference for AI innovators, technologists, and creatives.

In his session titled, Evolution of the AI Data Center: Beyond the Box, Ward will be discussing why it is vital to match the calibre of advanced supercomputing platforms, like NVIDIA DGX systems, to an equal standard of data center infrastructure and environment, and how finely-tuned, high-standard support environments maximise the performance of intensive AI compute hardware.

Cantrell will be presenting a session titled, Sustainability, Support, Scale Preparing the DGX-Ready Data Center. NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, powered by NVIDIA GPUs and AMD EPYC CPUs, are built specifically for AI workloads, HPC and analytics, but compute power at this scale requires thoughtful planning and resilient infrastructure. Cantrell will discuss how to design a data center that is not only DGX-ready, but also meets the true sustainability mandate of today's organisations.

Verne Global's Icelandic data center is one of NVIDIA's initial three European DGX-Ready Data Center programme partners. Its industrial-scale campus is optimised for AI-accelerated workloads and configured to achieve peak performance for NVIDIA's powerful range of DGX AI systems. Enterprise and research organisations can deploy their AI infrastructure at scale with Verne Global, and can rely on partners, like Sensa, for procurement, installation, and constant hands-on support for a turn-key solution.

NVIDIA DGX A100 systems feature the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, the world's most advanced accelerator, and 2nd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs. DGX A100 is the universal system for all AI workloads and offers unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility in the world's first 5 petaFLOPS AI system. Contact us here to evaluate and benchmark DGX A100.

"With the use of AI applications increasing across all sectors, having the capability to readily deploy AI remotely and at scale with trusted partners is more vital than ever," said Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne Global. "As an NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center partner, Verne Global's specialist and optimised data center environment is primed to deliver NVIDIA DGX's world-leading AI infrastructure, not only easily and reliably, but also sustainably Verne Global's data center is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and connected to one of the world's most reliable and affordable power grids."

"Verne Global is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of this year's GTC, and we look forward to highlighting how the combination of our advanced data center solutions and NVIDIA's game-changing DGX systems are simplifying the convergence of traditional HPC and AI applications, which empowers organisations to drive innovation in a wide range of industries from financial services and pharma to engineering and beyond," said Tate Cantrell, CTO, Verne Global.

GTC 2021 is the must-attend digital event for developers, researchers, engineers, and innovators looking to enhance their skills, exchange ideas, and gain a deeper understanding of the advanced technologies that are transforming industries. Register here for free access to live and recorded sessions, interactive panels, demos, podcasts, technical sessions, and more from April 12 16, 2021.

About Verne Global

Verne Global delivers true high performance computing solutions in an optimised environment, built upon renewable resources. Our expert team provides full life-cycle support to enable maximum performance and flexibility for customer workloads, whilst offering significant cost savings. Founded in 2012, our Icelandic data center campus hosts HPC applications pushing the boundaries of research across a range of industries, including financial services, earth sciences, life sciences, engineering, scientific research and AI.

