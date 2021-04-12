As an NVIDIA Solution Advisor Data Center Provider, Bulk facilitates cloud-like simplicity for AI workloads, avoids capital costs and accelerates carbon reduction goals.

Bulk Infrastructure, the Nordic's leading provider of ultra scalable, highly connected, sustainable data centers, announces they are joining the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Colocation Program as a European partner. Bulk's collaboration with NVIDIA brings the world's most powerful AI system to 100% clean energy, state-of-the-art data center facilities in the Nordics.

Bulk is fast becoming the leading provider of HPC and AI colocation services in the Nordics and across Europe. Partnering with NVIDIA through this program makes AI deployments even faster and easier. The rigorous certification program reinforces confidence that Bulk can meet stringent demands for high-specification hosting for advanced AI workloads, network fabric and facilities engineering requirements.

"This collaboration is an important step to meet the rising triple challenges of cost, performance and sustainability facing AI and HPC," states Rob Elder, vice president of Bulk Data Centers. Elder is addressing these challenges as part of NVIDIA's leading AI conference, GTC '21, today in an on-demand virtual session titled Harvest the Power of the Nordics for your AI HPC Workloads with Bulk Infrastructure's Sustainable Solutions (available 12 April at 5:00 p.m. GMT; free registration required). "Even in the face of the explosive growth we are seeing in AI and HPC, finite budgets and mounting pressures toward 100% renewable energy will continue to dominate discussions around implementation."

NVIDIA DGX systems deliver the world's leading solutions for enterprise AI infrastructure at scale. Each NVIDIA DGX A100 system features eight NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs for unprecedented acceleration at every scale to power the world's highest-performing elastic data centers for AI, data analytics, and HPC. A100 is the engine of the NVIDIA data center platform, providing up to 20X higher performance over the prior generation and can be partitioned into seven GPU instances to dynamically adjust to shifting demands. Available in 40GB and 80GB memory versions, NVIDIA A100 80GB offers the world's fastest memory bandwidth at over 2 terabytes per second (TB/s) to run the largest models and datasets.

"AI workloads require purpose-built, enterprise-grade infrastructure that enables businesses to efficiently scale AI training, inference and data science workloads," said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA DGX-Ready data centre program helps customers around the world accelerate their success by combining DGX-based infrastructure with world-class facilities optimized for the unique demands of AI."

This news follows the recent announcement of Bulk's partnership with Endor, a leading provider of 100 percent renewable hybrid IT solutions in the Nordics, delivering a suite of data center, hardware and compute services.

With massive growth in AI, HPC and the use of data, data center infrastructure can scale to meet this challenge in a flexible but sustainable way. Driving down the long-term Carbon and Cost impact of Data processing is more important than ever before. Bulk Infrastructure's tailored solutions can help enterprises meet these challenges using the Nordic's highly resilient grid and renewable energy to power Bulk's ultra-scalable, green data center solutions.

Bulk takes the sustainability and business value of the Nordic data center to the next level, serving as an ideal partner for power-intensive data processing needs. With green-powered data center locations that offer enhanced power resilience, scalability and flexibility, Bulk Data Centers ensure the most demanding AI and HPC workloads run with the utmost availability, cost efficiency and responsiveness. This commitment, combined with the company's decades of insight and expert in-house engineering and service teams, cements its capabilities as a trusted advisor to cloud service providers, enterprises, hyperscalers and more.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

