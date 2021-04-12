Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Signs A Shareholders Agreement With Neptune Digital Assets Corp. Creating - Pure Digital Power Corp.

Release Highlights:

Pure Digital Power will be a 50/50 joint venture between LINK and Neptune, sharing equally in costs and revenues.

The first Pure Digital Power site will be in Alberta, Canada, where LINK operates the majority of their BTC mining operations.

The Pure Digital Power site will be powered by clean energy sources - Solar, Wind, and minimal Natural Gas.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK; FRA:LGT; OTC:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to provide an update on its planned expansion into renewable energy mining. The Company has signed a Share Holders Agreement ("SHA") with Neptune Digital Assets Corp. ("Neptune") (TSX-V:NDA; OTC:NPPTF; FSE:1NW) to create Pure Digital Power Corp. ("Pure"). Pure is a power and BTC mining infrastructure Company with an emphasis on clean, sustainable energy.

Pure will develop an initial 5 megawatt ("MW") renewable energy-dominated Bitcoin ("BTC") mining facility in Albert, with potential for expansion and scaling. This SHA follows shortly after the announcement on March 19, 2021, for a LINK and Neptune joint venture to develop a green energy facility. All Bitcoin mined at the Pure operations are expected to be held in the treasury for reinvestment and DeFi based earnings similar to Neptune's current approach to treasury and asset management.

Shared Responsibilities

The management, administration, and yield investment of all Pure crypto earnings.

The financial oversight and procurement of future Pure financial investments.

The development of the potential Pure Digital carbon credit tokens or NFT.

Procurement of renewable energy resources required for Pure.

Management and supervision of Pure.

Operation of Pure facility.

Hiring employees and associated staff to run Pure.

Procurement of BTC mining machines.

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, "The creation of Pure Digital is the perfect step in the evolution of Link. We have found a like-minded partner in Neptune who understands the value of green energy and sees the same business opportunity in creating a sustainable path for the energy requirements of BTC mining. The Pure Digital 5 MW facility is only the beginning of what will be an innovative and profitable relationship."

Neptune's CEO Cale Moodie also commented, "We are extremely excited with our second foray into Bitcoin mining with Link, and an environmentally sustainably focused operation at that. We see the future of Bitcoin mining to be an environmentally sustainable one, and this flagship operation is likely to be the first of many MW to be developed using green sources."

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets aims to be a cryptocurrency leader with a diversified portfolio of investments and cryptocurrency operations across the digital asset ecosystem, including bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (defi) and associated blockchain technologies.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

