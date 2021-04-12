Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $2,210,000 with the issuance of a total of 27,625,000 units at $0.08 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. A total of 27,625,000 warrants were issued entitling the holders to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share until April 9, 2023.

Mr. Gary Thompson, Executive Chairman and current CEO stated, "Completion of this oversubscribed placement has strengthened our balance sheet and sets Gold79 up to proceed with its fully permitted maiden drill program at the Gold Chain Oxide-Gold Project. I am pleased to welcome two new institutional investors to the Company's share registry and thank Company insiders for their continued support and in addition, I note that I now hold, directly and indirectly, 7,342,000 shares as the largest single shareholder of Gold79 which represents 6.2% of the basic shares outstanding and 9.4% on a partially-diluted basis."

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid eligible finders cash commissions in the amount of $53,700 and an aggregate of 671,250 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the finder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.08 and is exercisable until April 9, 2023.

The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until August 10, 2021.

Officers and directors of the Company including Gary Thompson, John McNeice and Paul Carrêlo participated in the private placement and acquired 4,068,500 units for $325,480. The participation of these insiders in the private placement constitutes a Related Party Transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The board of directors of the Company, with Messrs. Thompson and Carrêlo abstaining, determined that the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for the related party transaction, as neither the fair market value of securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the transaction 21 days in advance of the closing of the private placement because insider participation had not been confirmed. The shorter period was necessary in order to permit the Company to close the private placement in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

The proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures related to the Gold Chain, Arizona project; the Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project; the Tip Top Gold, Nevada project; and, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 37.1% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Gary Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman by email at GT@gold79mines.com. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

