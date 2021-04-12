Kelley Kronenberg Adds New Partner, Adam D. Kemper to Employment and Labor Practice Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Kelley Kronenberg, a multi-practice business law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Adam D. Kemper joins the firm as a Partner and Business Unit Leader. Adam will be joining the firm's Employment and Labor practice group.

Kelley Kronenberg's Employment and Labor team provides effective counsel to public and private sector employers in the following areas: employment, labor, employee benefits, discrimination, and safety matters. Our clients range from family-owned businesses to some of the largest employers in the nation including retail, education, manufacturing, construction, hospitals, health care, communications, professional services, and transportation corporations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the firm. He brings a decade of experience working with businesses and employers on labor and employment matters. His expertise allows us to offer enhanced service capabilities to our clients, and to expand our current bench of practitioners," said Michael J. Fichtel, Principal Partner and CEO of Kelley Kronenberg.

Adam counsels companies of all sizes on a variety of workplace and human resources issues including, but not limited to, interviewing, hiring, employee discipline and discharge, workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour, whistleblower, unemployment, medical marijuana compliance, restrictive covenants, non-compete agreements, non-solicitation agreements, non-disclosure agreements, separation agreements, workplace policies and employee handbooks. He also has extensive experience litigating employment-related disputes on behalf of both employees and employers in court, in arbitration and during various administrative proceedings.

