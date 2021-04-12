Dakshidin Corporation Signs Business Development Deal With Cicero Media Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC) announced today that it has entered into a business development and data management agreement with New York City based Cicero Media Group, Inc. ("Cicero"). Cicero will supply targeted data to Whitechapel Holdings Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation, to assist the Company with its marketing strategy and business development. Cicero's team uses its extensive network and data to create custom tailored marketing solutions.

Dakshidin CEO Chris Haigh said: "I am very excited about working with Cicero. Their expertise in Social Media and extensive contacts throughout the Social Media environment will let us reach a much wider range of potential customers. Cicero is working with us to redesign and update our websites as well as helping us let our shareholders and customers know what we have been working on for the past year. We have new products to talk about in the Nutraceutical space as well as a new line of pet Supplements and of course our CBD line of products. We look forward to updating our customers and shareholders as we move forward."

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings

DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging organic health and wellness industry.

