Montag, 12.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2021 | 22:20
Sean L. Webster: Shareholder Early Warning News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / On April 9, 2021, Sean L. Webster, Flat C., 25F, Circle Court, No. 3-5 Java Rd. North Point, Hong Kong, acquired 35,440,000 common shares of China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (the "Issuer) pursuant to a private transaction at a price of $0.001128668 per common share for a total purchase price $40,000.

As a result of the above transaction, Sean L. Webster now beneficially owns and controls a total of 35,440,000 common shares, which represents 39.1969% of the issued common shares of the Issuer.

Sean L. Webster did not own any securities in the Issuer prior to the acquisitions referred to above.

The common share purchase did not constitute a "take-over bid" set forth in Multilateral Instrument 62-104Take-Over Bids and Insider Bids on the basis that neither the seller nor Sean L. Webster are resident in Canada.

Sean L. Webster acquired the 35,444,000 common shares for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Sean L. Webster may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of all or a portion of the securities of the Issuer.

The Early Warning Report will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sean L. Webster

Telephone: +852-3705-1571

SOURCE: Sean L. Webster



https://www.accesswire.com/640036/Shareholder-Early-Warning-News-Release

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
