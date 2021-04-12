Anzeige
12.04.2021 | 22:34
Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Announces an Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes Due 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. announced today that it has commenced an exchange offer for any and all of its outstanding Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2021. Please click to the link below to see the press release that summarizes the terms and conditions of the exchange offer and indicates how noteholders eligible to participate in the offer can receive documentation relating to the offer. Securities offered in the exchange offer will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the Act.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobre-del-mayo-sa-de-cv-announces-exchange-offer-and-consent-solicitation-301266326.html

The press release is also available through the website www.cobredelmayo.com

