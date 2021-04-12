Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCFV ISIN: GB00BMTV7393 Ticker-Symbol: HG0 
Tradegate
12.04.21
18:54 Uhr
7,920 Euro
+0,160
+2,06 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THG PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THG PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7207,95022:39
7,7707,92522:02
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2021 | 23:08
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Defines Two New Areas in First Winter Drilling Results from Finland Drills 70.3 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq at The Hut and 1.5 m @ 19.6 g/t AuEq at Joki East

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) is pleased to announce results from two new areas that are located outside and adjacent to current resource areas. These results deliver the thickest mineralized zone found at Rajapalot to date at The Hut and continue to extend high-grade mineralization at Joki East. Fifteen diamond drill holes are reported as part of the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland.

Highlights:

  • Results are presented for two new discovery areas: The Hut and Joki East, that are located outside and adjacent to current resource areas at Rajapalot (Figure 1);
  • At Joki East, a blind discovery made by Mawson in late 2020, high grade mineralization has been drilled at the shallowest levels yet found;
    • Drill hole PAL0252 intersected 1.5 metres @ 18.1 g/t Au, 1,696 ppm Co, 19.6 g/t AuEq from 117.1 metres;
    • Mineralization at Joki East now extends over 225 metres down plunge and 30-40 metres across strike with mineralization open up- and down-plunge;
  • A new discovery has been drilled in PAL0259 at The Hut prospect and delivers the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot;
    • Drill hole PAL0259 intersected 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied);
      • Including 23.3 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 1,035 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 100.7 metres;
      • Including 14.4 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 1,531 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 126.3 metres;
      • Including 2.4 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 747 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 143.3 metres;
      • Including 7.0 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 31 ppm Co, 1.2 g/t AuEq from 159.0 metres;
    • Drill hole PAL0263, drilled 70 metres down plunge and north of PAL0259, intersected:
      • 13.6 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au and 98 ppm Co (1.3 g/t AuEQ) from 103.0 metres;
        • including 2.7 metres @ 5.0 g/t Au, 264 ppm Co, 5.3 g/t AuEq from 104.8 metres;
      • 4.3 metres @ 2.3 g/t Au, 26 ppm Co, 2.3 g/t AuEq from 121.5 metres;
      • 9.2 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 256 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 222.3 metres;
        • including 2.0 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 170 ppm Co, 4.4 g/t AuEq from 227.3 metres;
    • Drill hole PAL0269, drilled 50 metres north-west from PAL0263 intersected:
      • 15 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 195.9 metres;
        • including 6.0 metres @ 2.1 g/t Au, 501 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 198.9 metres; and
      • 3.0 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 13 ppm Co, 3.1 g/t AuEq from 219.4 metres
  • In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. A total of 15 holes for 4,478 metres are presented here; and
    • A total of 50 drill holes for 12,600 metres from 5 individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to June 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July 2021.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "After an active few months in the field, this is a strong start, delivering both high grades and thick gold-cobalt mineralization on new discoveries close to our already defined resource areas. These results show the potential to substantially grow the Rajapalot resource and we highly anticipate the additional results from 50 drill holes that will be reported from five individual prospect areas over the coming months."

The Hut and Joki East are located 500 metres and 1,500 metres respectively from the closest resource areas (Figure 1). Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from 15 holes for 4,478 metres from the 2020/21 drill program, which is now complete. In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. Eleven holes for 2,345 metres were reported in late 2020 (Table 1). Drilling with 4 rigs ramped up through February and March 2021. With the snow melt commencing in late March, the winter program drilling was completed just short of the planned 20,000 metres. A total of 50 drill holes for 12,600 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to June 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July 2021. Specifically, holes released here are from Joki East (PAL0249-254) and The Hut (PAL0255-257, PAL0259-260, PAL0263, PAL0265 and PAL0269). A full set of reported results is shown in Table 2.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

  • Average gold price $1,599 per oz
  • Average cobalt price $19.93 per pound
  • Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut, except where noted no lower cut was applied. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, Chief Geologist for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020, an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Further Information:

www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, timing and successful completion of planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing results reported here for Joki East and The Hut (dashed red rectangles) with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID

East

North

Azimuth

Dip

RL

Depth (m)

Prospect

Comment

PAL0235

3408208.1

7373667.8

047

-81.0

172.7

176.9 to 522.0

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0237

3409690

7374570

220

-61

180.4

68.5

Hirvimaa

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0238

3409662

7374613

220

-77

180.9

149.7

Hirvimaa

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0239

3410303.4

7372642.9

060

-66.0

151.0

41.7

Joki East

Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0240

3410305.1

7372643.6

060

-66.0

151.2

281.7

Joki East

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0241

3410337.8

7372661.1

060

-66.0

151.3

236.4

Joki East

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0242

3410364.0

7372674.9

060

-66.0

150.6

236.8

Joki East

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0243

3410309.3

7372708.5

060

-67.5

151.4

239.7

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0244

3410337.3

7372726.2

062

-68.0

151.4

251.7

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0245

3410275.0

7372690.0

060

-66.0

151.4

257.5

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0246

3410266.1

7372744.7

060

-71.0

152.3

287.6

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0247

3410211.8

7372728.5

061

-64.0

151.5

293.4

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0248

3411714.7

7371404.9

065

-60.0

124.9

323.6

Regional

Reported here

PAL0249

3410204.0

7372724.3

064

-72.0

151.6

269.6

Joki East

Reported here

PAL0250

3410404.0

7372632.2

060

-66.0

151.2

195.3

Joki East

Reported here

PAL0251

3410374.9

7372616.9

060

-66.0

151.0

179.9

Joki East

Reported here

PAL0252

3410435.4

7372651.2

060

-66.0

149.5

155.9

Joki East

Reported here

PAL0253

3410154.1

7372819.7

061

-78.5

153.8

359.7

Joki East

Reported here

PAL0254

3410153.2

7372821.5

061

-70.5

155.0

320.9

Joki East

Reported here

PAL0255

3408125.6

7373140.2

090

-85.0

172.5

347.9

Hut

Reported here

PAL0256

3408125.6

7373140.2

088

-72.0

172.5

272.6

Hut

Reported here

PAL0257

3408126.6

7373140.2

087

-58.0

172.5

230.4

Hut

Reported here

PAL0258

3407835.1

7372449.6

039

-85.0

172.3

389.8

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0259

3408064.0

7372937.0

057

-61.5

173.4

299.9

Hut

Reported here

PAL0260

3408089.4

7373033.5

059

-70.0

173.1

320.6

Hut

Reported here

PAL0261

3408064.0

7372937.0

057

-74.0

173.4

311.7

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0262

3408463.9

7373910.4

139

-73.0

173.6

358.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0263

3408089.4

7373033.5

059

-84.0

173.1

329.8

Hut

Reported here

PAL0264

3407834.0

7372449.7

039

-68.0

172.8

125.5

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0265

3407956.6

7373143.7

143

-49.0

172.1

301.8

Hut

Reported here

PAL0266

3407835.1

7372448.6

210

-78.0

172.3

149.7

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0267

3407840.8

7372408.1

065

-48.2

172.7

268.9

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0268

3408186.3

7372767.6

060

-80.0

178.7

131.5

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0269

3407956.6

7373143.7

126

-46.0

172.1

268.5

Hut

Reported here

PAL0270

3408463.9

7373910.4

124

-59.0

173.6

289.8

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0271

3408186.3

7372767.6

210

-85.0

178.7

120.0

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0272

3407840.8

7372408.1

065

-73.0

172.7

302.6

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0273

3408215.8

7372746.9

119

-54.0

177.3

82.1

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0274

3407956.6

7373143.7

114

-45.0

172.1

280.2

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0275

3408089.4

7373033.5

240

-81.0

173.1

161.8

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0276

3408467.8

7373868.1

128

-50.0

172.0

23.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0277

3408090.7

7373033.0

056

-81.5

173.6

257.3

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0278

3407956.6

7373143.0

150

-50.0

172.1

280.0

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0279

3408467.8

7373868.1

128

-50.0

172.0

287.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0280

3407641.8

7372426.8

061

-38.0

173.0

342.9

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0281

3408544.8

7373674.7

116

-60.0

173.5

146.3

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0282

3407941.4

7373070.5

061

-67.0

172.7

341.9

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0283

3408467.8

7373868.1

141

-52.1

173.5

277.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0284

3408521.2

7373606.0

062

-79.0

173.6

146.6

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0285

3407641.8

7372426.9

061

-47.0

173.0

314.2

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0286

3408521.2

7373606.0

240

-69.0

173.6

149.4

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0287

3407941.4

7373070.5

061

-76.0

172.7

346.7

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0288

3408521.2

7373606.0

240

-57.0

173.6

172.8

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0289

3408467.8

7373868.1

155

-52.0

172.0

305.2

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0290

3408410.5

7373660.5

235

-78.0

174.0

335.6

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0291

3407941.4

7373070.5

061

-85.0

172.7

329.3

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0292

3408112.4

7372770.1

060

-61.0

172.4

149.1

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0293

3408467.8

7373868.1

061

-68.0

172.0

344.3

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0294

3407941.4

7373070.5

220

-87.0

172.7

353.7

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0295

3408821.1

7372287.6

058

-80.0

172.7

140.2

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0296

3408410.5

7373660.5

241

-71.5

174.0

368.7

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0297

3408821.1

7372287.6

058

-66.0

172.7

169.4

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0298

3408466.5

7373867.0

128

-65.0

173.9

305.1

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0299

3408410.5

7373660.5

241

-64.5

174.0

394.7

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0300

3408821.1

7372287.6

245

-80.0

172.7

142.5

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0301

3407999.2

7373194.3

115

-57.0

172.1

335.0

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0302

3408912.5

7372341.5

238

-73.0

172.3

163.8

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0303

3407712.4

7373644.2

044

-75.5

172.7

629.2

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0304

3407681.1

7373602.7

160

-58.0

173.6

125.2

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0305

3407649.8

7373660.5

050

-82.0

174.0

281.5

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0306

3407843

7372798

60

-45

172.4

280.6

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0307

3408273

7373630

66

-85

174.66

352.9

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0308

3408134

7373634

50

-77

173

515.6

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0309

3407850

7372499

81

-74

172.5

202.5

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0310

3408610

7373895

167

-76

174.86

209.5

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0311

3408610

7373895

96

-55

174.86

78.9

Palokas

Abandoned due to snow melt

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq g/t

Joki East

PAL0240

148.8

149.8

1.0

0.9

5

0.9

Joki East

PAL0240

165.1

167.5

2.4

0.1

1187

1.1

Joki East

PAL0241

168.6

170.2

1.6

28.3

1190

29.3

Joki East

PAL0242

154.0

158.5

4.4

7.3

735

7.9

Joki East

PAL0243

193.0

195.9

2.9

0.6

574

1.1

Joki East

PAL0245

177.1

178.4

1.3

25.3

2327

27.3

Joki East

PAL0245

191.0

191.5

0.5

23.0

3974

26.4

Joki East

PAL0245

194.8

196.9

2.1

2.8

806

3.5

Joki East

PAL0246

188.6

189.2

0.6

10.3

725

10.9

Joki East

PAL0246

204.4

212.4

7.9

0.7

323

1.0

Joki East

PAL0247

216.6

218.5

1.9

0.7

103

0.7

Joki East

PAL0247

220.9

230.0

9.1

4.3

457

4.7

Joki East

PAL0249

177.3

178.3

1.0

2.5

344

2.8

Joki East

PAL0250

87.5

89.2

1.7

2.0

159

2.1

Joki East

PAL0250

120.5

121.5

1.0

0.8

130

0.9

Joki East

PAL0250

125.2

128.1

2.9

1.5

782

2.2

Joki East

PAL0250

136.6

137.6

1.0

1.8

33

1.8

Joki East

PAL0251

146.5

146.9

0.5

0.4

15

0.4

Joki East

PAL0251

152.8

153.9

1.2

0.4

29

0.4

Joki East

PAL0252

117.0

118.5

1.5

18.1

1696

19.6

Joki East

PAL0254

215.0

218.1

3.1

0.4

107

0.5

Joki East

PAL0254

288.5

290.0

1.5

1.3

167

1.4

Hut

PAL0255

78.8

90.1

11.4

0.4

123

0.5

Hut

PAL0255

102.5

103.5

1.1

0.1

314

0.3

Hut

PAL0255

106.6

110.5

4.0

0.1

222

0.3

Hut

PAL0255

212.7

213.8

1.1

0.1

609

0.6

Hut

PAL0255

236.6

237.7

1.1

0.2

268

0.4

Hut

PAL0255

312.1

313.1

1.0

1.0

44

1.1

Hut

PAL0256

79.4

83.0

3.7

0.2

67

0.3

Hut

PAL0256

95.9

96.9

1.0

0.2

382

0.5

Hut

PAL0256

100.2

101.2

1.0

0.3

127

0.4

Hut

PAL0256

110.0

113.0

3.0

0.9

549

1.3

Hut

PAL0256

115.1

119.0

3.9

0.3

223

0.5

Hut

PAL0256

121.4

125.0

3.7

0.1

234

0.3

Hut

PAL0256

140.0

142.0

2.0

0.0

385

0.4

Hut

PAL0257

47.0

48.0

1.0

0.1

219

0.3

Hut

PAL0257

174.5

175.5

1.0

0.1

429

0.4

Hut

PAL0259

95.8

124.0

28.3

1.0

1090

2.0

Hut

PAL0259

126.3

150.3

24.0

1.0

1104

2.0

Hut

PAL0259

153.3

154.3

1.0

1.7

10

1.7

Hut

PAL0259

159.0

166.0

7.0

1.1

31

1.2

Hut

PAL0260

89.8

97.8

8.0

0.4

83

0.5

Hut

PAL0260

109.0

114.4

5.4

3.0

262

3.2

Hut

PAL0260

290.5

291.5

1.0

0.1

1357

1.2

Hut

PAL0263

98.7

99.9

1.1

2.2

473

2.6

Hut

PAL0263

103.0

116.6

13.6

1.2

98

1.3

Hut

PAL0263

121.5

125.8

4.3

2.3

26

2.3

Hut

PAL0263

222.3

231.5

9.2

1.1

256

1.3

Hut

PAL0265

203.2

204.2

1.0

1.0

11

1.0

Hut

PAL0265

231.6

241.6

10.0

0.8

406

1.1

Hut

PAL0269

185.7

186.7

1.0

0.1

461

0.5

Hut

PAL0269

191.7

193.8

2.1

5.2

275

5.5

Hut

PAL0269

195.9

210.9

15.0

1.0

307

1.3

Hut

PAL0269

214.9

215.9

1.0

0.6

14

0.6

Hut

PAL0269

219.4

222.4

3.0

3.1

13

3.1

Hut

PAL0269

250.0

250.9

0.8

1.8

66

1.9

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq g/t

PAL0249

177.3

178.3

1.0

2.5

344

2.9

PAL0250

125.2

126.2

1.0

1.6

623

2.2

PAL0250

126.2

127.1

1.0

2.6

1730

4.3

PAL0250

127.1

128.1

1.0

0.3

41

0.3

PAL0252

117.0

118.0

1.0

25.5

2197

27.6

PAL0252

118.0

118.5

0.5

3.4

695

4.1

PAL0255

78.8

79.8

1.0

0.3

58

0.3

PAL0255

79.8

81.0

1.3

0.1

52

0.2

PAL0255

81.0

82.0

1.0

0.3

398

0.7

PAL0255

82.0

82.8

0.8

0.4

55

0.5

PAL0255

82.8

83.5

0.7

0.9

289

1.2

PAL0255

83.5

84.6

1.1

1.0

66

1.1

PAL0255

84.6

85.8

1.2

0.4

80

0.5

PAL0255

85.8

87.0

1.3

0.7

83

0.8

PAL0255

87.0

88.0

1.0

0.2

44

0.2

PAL0255

88.0

89.0

1.0

0.1

114

0.2

PAL0255

89.0

90.1

1.1

0.4

193

0.6

PAL0255

102.5

103.5

1.1

0.1

314

0.3

PAL0255

312.1

313.1

1.0

1.0

44

1.1

PAL0256

79.4

80.4

1.1

0.3

117

0.4

PAL0256

80.4

82.0

1.6

0.1

45

0.2

PAL0256

82.0

83.0

1.0

0.3

48

0.3

PAL0256

110.0

111.0

1.0

0.5

144

0.6

PAL0256

111.0

112.0

1.0

0.5

395

0.8

PAL0256

112.0

113.0

1.0

1.6

1108

2.5

PAL0256

113.0

114.0

1.0

0.1

156

0.2

PAL0256

114.0

115.1

1.1

0.1

256

0.3

PAL0256

115.1

116.1

1.0

0.0

350

0.3

PAL0256

116.1

117.1

1.0

0.1

94

0.2

PAL0256

117.1

118.0

0.9

0.9

216

1.1

PAL0256

118.0

119.0

1.0

0.1

231

0.3

PAL0256

119.0

120.1

1.1

<

84

0.1

PAL0256

120.1

121.4

1.3

0.1

106

0.1

PAL0256

121.4

123.0

1.7

0.2

184

0.3

PAL0256

123.0

124.0

1.0

0.1

211

0.3

PAL0256

124.0

125.0

1.0

0.1

338

0.4

PAL0259

95.8

96.6

0.9

0.3

1764

1.8

PAL0259

96.6

97.6

1.0

0.5

2013

2.2

PAL0259

97.6

98.6

1.0

0.3

1726

1.8

PAL0259

98.6

99.6

1.0

0.2

1373

1.4

PAL0259

99.6

100.7

1.1

-0.1

70

0.1

PAL0259

100.7

101.7

1.0

0.8

3151

3.5

PAL0259

101.7

102.7

1.0

1.0

2891

3.5

PAL0259

102.7

103.7

1.0

0.5

2054

2.3

PAL0259

103.7

104.7

1.0

0.4

2704

2.7

PAL0259

104.7

105.7

1.0

0.8

3609

3.9

PAL0259

105.7

107.1

1.4

1.2

2626

3.4

PAL0259

107.1

108.1

1.0

7.6

995

8.5

PAL0259

108.1

109.1

1.0

2.0

198

2.2

PAL0259

109.1

110.3

1.2

1.1

1436

2.4

PAL0259

110.3

111.3

1.0

0.3

42

0.3

PAL0259

111.3

112.3

1.0

1.0

12

1.0

PAL0259

112.3

113.3

1.0

0.1

6

0.1

PAL0259

113.3

115.3

2.0

1.0

43

1.0

PAL0259

115.3

117.3

2.0

1.6

42

1.7

PAL0259

117.3

119.3

2.0

0.8

72

0.8

PAL0259

119.3

120.5

1.3

2.3

55

2.4

PAL0259

120.5

121.5

1.0

0.5

79

0.5

PAL0259

121.5

122.5

1.0

0.3

1130

1.2

PAL0259

122.5

123.5

1.0

0.2

1059

1.1

PAL0259

123.5

124.0

0.5

0.1

948

0.9

PAL0259

124.0

125.3

1.3

-0.1

126

0.1

PAL0259

125.3

126.3

1.0

-0.1

277

0.3

PAL0259

126.3

127.6

1.3

0.3

1425

1.5

PAL0259

127.6

128.6

1.0

0.2

1402

1.3

PAL0259

128.6

129.6

1.0

0.9

1671

2.3

PAL0259

129.6

130.6

1.0

0.3

1837

1.9

PAL0259

130.6

131.5

0.9

0.2

1828

1.8

PAL0259

131.5

132.5

1.0

0.8

1735

2.3

PAL0259

132.5

133.5

1.0

0.7

1589

2.0

PAL0259

133.5

134.7

1.2

0.2

879

0.9

PAL0259

134.7

135.7

1.0

0.9

1651

2.3

PAL0259

135.7

136.7

1.0

2.3

1946

4.0

PAL0259

136.7

137.7

1.0

0.6

2293

2.5

PAL0259

137.7

138.7

1.0

0.5

1347

1.6

PAL0259

138.7

139.7

1.0

0.4

1491

1.7

PAL0259

139.7

140.7

1.0

0.3

521

0.7

PAL0259

140.7

141.7

1.0

-0.1

15

0.0

PAL0259

141.7

142.7

1.0

0.2

17

0.2

PAL0259

142.7

143.3

0.6

0.7

40

0.7

PAL0259

143.3

144.0

0.8

5.7

146

5.9

PAL0259

144.0

144.7

0.7

3.2

89

3.3

PAL0259

144.7

145.7

1.0

3.1

1659

4.5

PAL0259

145.7

146.7

1.0

0.3

17

0.3

PAL0259

146.7

147.3

0.6

0.1

9

0.1

PAL0259

147.3

148.3

1.0

1.7

188

1.9

PAL0259

148.3

149.3

1.0

2.5

1685

3.9

PAL0259

149.3

150.3

1.0

1.3

750

1.9

PAL0259

150.3

151.3

1.0

0.2

17

0.2

PAL0259

151.3

152.3

1.0

0.1

18

0.1

PAL0259

152.3

153.3

1.0

-0.1

17

0.0

PAL0259

153.3

154.3

1.0

1.7

10

1.7

PAL0259

154.3

155.3

1.0

0.2

83

0.2

PAL0259

155.3

157.0

1.7

0.1

48

0.2

PAL0259

157.0

159.0

2.0

0.1

10

0.1

PAL0259

159.0

161.0

2.0

0.6

19

0.6

PAL0259

161.0

163.0

2.0

1.2

28

1.2

PAL0259

163.0

164.0

1.0

1.3

68

1.3

PAL0259

164.0

165.0

1.0

2.2

33

2.2

PAL0259

165.0

166.0

1.0

0.8

20

0.8

PAL0260

89.8

90.8

1.0

0.5

86

0.6

PAL0260

90.8

91.8

1.0

0.5

97

0.6

PAL0260

91.8

92.8

1.0

0.4

72

0.4

PAL0260

92.8

93.8

1.0

0.1

51

0.1

PAL0260

93.8

94.8

1.0

0.5

62

0.6

PAL0260

94.8

95.8

1.0

0.2

82

0.3

PAL0260

95.8

96.8

1.0

0.1

42

0.1

PAL0260

96.8

97.8

1.0

1.1

169

1.2

PAL0260

109.0

110.0

1.0

0.1

248

0.4

PAL0260

110.0

111.0

1.0

1.0

244

1.2

PAL0260

111.0

112.0

1.0

1.1

606

1.6

PAL0260

112.0

113.2

1.2

10.5

209

10.7

PAL0260

113.2

114.4

1.3

1.5

63

1.6

PAL0260

290.5

291.5

1.0

0.1

1357

1.2

PAL0263

98.7

99.9

1.2

2.2

473

2.6

PAL0263

99.9

100.9

1.0

0.2

34

0.2

PAL0263

100.9

102.0

1.2

0.1

16

0.1

PAL0263

102.0

103.0

1.0

-0.1

150

0.2

PAL0263

103.0

104.1

1.1

0.3

80

0.3

PAL0263

104.1

104.8

0.7

0.1

11

0.1

PAL0263

104.8

105.6

0.8

1.4

193

1.5

PAL0263

105.6

106.5

0.9

9.6

129

9.7

PAL0263

106.5

107.5

1.0

3.9

442

4.2

PAL0263

107.5

108.5

1.0

0.2

173

0.4

PAL0263

108.5

110.0

1.5

-0.1

18

0.0

PAL0263

110.0

111.0

1.0

0.3

30

0.3

PAL0263

111.0

112.0

1.0

0.2

12

0.2

PAL0263

112.0

113.0

1.0

0.1

11

0.1

PAL0263

113.0

114.0

1.0

0.5

9

0.5

PAL0263

114.0

115.0

1.0

0.4

105

0.4

PAL0263

115.0

116.0

1.0

0.5

85

0.6

PAL0263

116.0

116.6

0.6

0.4

111

0.5

PAL0263

121.5

122.5

1.0

1.5

14

1.5

PAL0263

122.5

123.6

1.1

3.2

33

3.2

PAL0263

123.6

124.7

1.1

3.6

28

3.7

PAL0263

124.7

125.8

1.1

0.7

29

0.7

PAL0263

222.3

223.3

1.0

0.1

690

0.7

PAL0263

223.3

224.3

1.0

0.1

455

0.5

PAL0263

224.3

225.3

1.0

0.2

266

0.4

PAL0263

225.3

226.3

1.0

-0.1

74

0.1

PAL0263

226.3

227.3

1.0

0.1

152

0.2

PAL0263

227.3

228.3

1.0

3.0

127

3.1

PAL0263

228.3

229.3

1.0

5.5

212

5.7

PAL0263

229.3

230.5

1.2

0.6

227

0.8

PAL0263

230.5

231.5

1.0

0.3

102

0.4

PAL0265

231.6

232.6

1.0

1.3

838

2.0

PAL0265

232.6

233.6

1.0

0.2

577

0.7

PAL0265

233.6

234.6

1.0

1.5

514

1.9

PAL0265

234.6

235.6

1.0

0.1

446

0.5

PAL0265

235.6

236.6

1.0

0.2

108

0.3

PAL0265

236.6

237.6

1.0

0.9

163

1.0

PAL0265

237.6

238.6

1.0

0.9

166

1.0

PAL0265

238.6

239.6

1.0

2.4

224

2.5

PAL0265

239.6

240.6

1.0

0.2

384

0.5

PAL0265

240.6

241.6

1.0

0.3

638

0.8

PAL0269

191.7

192.7

1.0

3.4

71

3.5

PAL0269

192.7

193.8

1.1

6.9

460

7.3

PAL0269

193.8

194.9

1.1

0.2

26

0.2

PAL0269

194.9

195.9

1.0

-0.1

12

0.0

PAL0269

195.9

196.9

1.0

1.0

54

1.1

PAL0269

196.9

197.9

1.0

0.5

277

0.7

PAL0269

197.9

198.9

1.0

0.3

314

0.5

PAL0269

198.9

199.9

1.0

1.4

174

1.5

PAL0269

199.9

200.9

1.0

0.4

360

0.7

PAL0269

200.9

201.9

1.0

1.4

471

1.8

PAL0269

201.9

202.9

1.0

1.3

505

1.7

PAL0269

202.9

203.9

1.0

5.3

832

6.0

PAL0269

203.9

204.9

1.0

2.6

665

3.1

PAL0269

204.9

205.9

1.0

0.1

524

0.6

PAL0269

205.9

206.9

1.0

0.2

388

0.5

PAL0269

206.9

207.9

1.0

0.1

12

0.1

PAL0269

207.9

208.9

1.0

-0.1

6

0.0

PAL0269

208.9

209.9

1.0

0.5

9

0.5

PAL0269

209.9

210.9

1.0

0.3

17

0.3

PAL0269

219.4

220.4

1.0

4.5

3

4.5

PAL0269

220.4

221.4

1.0

4.3

28

4.3

PAL0269

221.4

222.4

1.0

0.6

7

0.6

PAL0269

250.0

250.9

0.9

1.8

66

1.9

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640024/Mawson-Defines-Two-New-Areas-in-First-Winter-Drilling-Results-from-Finland-Drills-703-m-16-gt-AuEq-at-The-Hut-and-15-m-196-gt-AuEq-at-Joki-East

THG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.