Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Defines Two New Areas in First Winter Drilling Results from Finland Drills 70.3 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq at The Hut and 1.5 m @ 19.6 g/t AuEq at Joki East

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) is pleased to announce results from two new areas that are located outside and adjacent to current resource areas. These results deliver the thickest mineralized zone found at Rajapalot to date at The Hut and continue to extend high-grade mineralization at Joki East. Fifteen diamond drill holes are reported as part of the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland.

Highlights:

Results are presented for two new discovery areas: The Hut and Joki East, that are located outside and adjacent to current resource areas at Rajapalot (Figure 1);

At Joki East , a blind discovery made by Mawson in late 2020, high grade mineralization has been drilled at the shallowest levels yet found; Drill hole PAL0252 intersected 1.5 metres @ 18.1 g/t Au, 1,696 ppm Co, 19.6 g/t AuEq from 117.1 metres; Mineralization at Joki East now extends over 225 metres down plunge and 30-40 metres across strike with mineralization open up- and down-plunge;

, a blind discovery made by Mawson in late 2020, high grade mineralization has been drilled at the shallowest levels yet found; A new discovery has been drilled in PAL0259 at The Hut prospect and delivers the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot; Drill hole PAL0259 intersected 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied); Including 23.3 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 1,035 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 100.7 metres; Including 14.4 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 1,531 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 126.3 metres; Including 2.4 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 747 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 143.3 metres; Including 7.0 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 31 ppm Co, 1.2 g/t AuEq from 159.0 metres; Drill hole PAL0263 , drilled 70 metres down plunge and north of PAL0259, intersected: 13.6 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au and 98 ppm Co (1.3 g/t AuEQ) from 103.0 metres; including 2.7 metres @ 5.0 g/t Au, 264 ppm Co, 5.3 g/t AuEq from 104.8 metres; 4.3 metres @ 2.3 g/t Au, 26 ppm Co, 2.3 g/t AuEq from 121.5 metres; 9.2 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 256 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 222.3 metres; including 2.0 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 170 ppm Co, 4.4 g/t AuEq from 227.3 metres; Drill hole PAL0269 , drilled 50 metres north-west from PAL0263 intersected: 15 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 195.9 metres; including 6.0 metres @ 2.1 g/t Au, 501 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 198.9 metres; and 3.0 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 13 ppm Co, 3.1 g/t AuEq from 219.4 metres

prospect and delivers the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot; In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. A total of 15 holes for 4,478 metres are presented here; and A total of 50 drill holes for 12,600 metres from 5 individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to June 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July 2021.



Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "After an active few months in the field, this is a strong start, delivering both high grades and thick gold-cobalt mineralization on new discoveries close to our already defined resource areas. These results show the potential to substantially grow the Rajapalot resource and we highly anticipate the additional results from 50 drill holes that will be reported from five individual prospect areas over the coming months."

The Hut and Joki East are located 500 metres and 1,500 metres respectively from the closest resource areas (Figure 1). Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from 15 holes for 4,478 metres from the 2020/21 drill program, which is now complete. In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. Eleven holes for 2,345 metres were reported in late 2020 (Table 1). Drilling with 4 rigs ramped up through February and March 2021. With the snow melt commencing in late March, the winter program drilling was completed just short of the planned 20,000 metres. A total of 50 drill holes for 12,600 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to June 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July 2021. Specifically, holes released here are from Joki East (PAL0249-254) and The Hut (PAL0255-257, PAL0259-260, PAL0263, PAL0265 and PAL0269). A full set of reported results is shown in Table 2.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price $1,599 per oz

Average cobalt price $19.93 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut, except where noted no lower cut was applied. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, Chief Geologist for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020, an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Further Information:

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, timing and successful completion of planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing results reported here for Joki East and The Hut (dashed red rectangles) with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Comment PAL0235 3408208.1 7373667.8 047 -81.0 172.7 176.9 to 522.0 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0237 3409690 7374570 220 -61 180.4 68.5 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0238 3409662 7374613 220 -77 180.9 149.7 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0239 3410303.4 7372642.9 060 -66.0 151.0 41.7 Joki East Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0240 3410305.1 7372643.6 060 -66.0 151.2 281.7 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0241 3410337.8 7372661.1 060 -66.0 151.3 236.4 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0242 3410364.0 7372674.9 060 -66.0 150.6 236.8 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0243 3410309.3 7372708.5 060 -67.5 151.4 239.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0244 3410337.3 7372726.2 062 -68.0 151.4 251.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0245 3410275.0 7372690.0 060 -66.0 151.4 257.5 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0246 3410266.1 7372744.7 060 -71.0 152.3 287.6 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0247 3410211.8 7372728.5 061 -64.0 151.5 293.4 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0248 3411714.7 7371404.9 065 -60.0 124.9 323.6 Regional Reported here PAL0249 3410204.0 7372724.3 064 -72.0 151.6 269.6 Joki East Reported here PAL0250 3410404.0 7372632.2 060 -66.0 151.2 195.3 Joki East Reported here PAL0251 3410374.9 7372616.9 060 -66.0 151.0 179.9 Joki East Reported here PAL0252 3410435.4 7372651.2 060 -66.0 149.5 155.9 Joki East Reported here PAL0253 3410154.1 7372819.7 061 -78.5 153.8 359.7 Joki East Reported here PAL0254 3410153.2 7372821.5 061 -70.5 155.0 320.9 Joki East Reported here PAL0255 3408125.6 7373140.2 090 -85.0 172.5 347.9 Hut Reported here PAL0256 3408125.6 7373140.2 088 -72.0 172.5 272.6 Hut Reported here PAL0257 3408126.6 7373140.2 087 -58.0 172.5 230.4 Hut Reported here PAL0258 3407835.1 7372449.6 039 -85.0 172.3 389.8 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0259 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -61.5 173.4 299.9 Hut Reported here PAL0260 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -70.0 173.1 320.6 Hut Reported here PAL0261 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -74.0 173.4 311.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0262 3408463.9 7373910.4 139 -73.0 173.6 358.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0263 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -84.0 173.1 329.8 Hut Reported here PAL0264 3407834.0 7372449.7 039 -68.0 172.8 125.5 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0265 3407956.6 7373143.7 143 -49.0 172.1 301.8 Hut Reported here PAL0266 3407835.1 7372448.6 210 -78.0 172.3 149.7 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0267 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -48.2 172.7 268.9 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0268 3408186.3 7372767.6 060 -80.0 178.7 131.5 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0269 3407956.6 7373143.7 126 -46.0 172.1 268.5 Hut Reported here PAL0270 3408463.9 7373910.4 124 -59.0 173.6 289.8 Palokas Results awaited PAL0271 3408186.3 7372767.6 210 -85.0 178.7 120.0 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0272 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -73.0 172.7 302.6 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0273 3408215.8 7372746.9 119 -54.0 177.3 82.1 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0274 3407956.6 7373143.7 114 -45.0 172.1 280.2 Hut Results awaited PAL0275 3408089.4 7373033.5 240 -81.0 173.1 161.8 Hut Results awaited PAL0276 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 23.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0277 3408090.7 7373033.0 056 -81.5 173.6 257.3 Hut Results awaited PAL0278 3407956.6 7373143.0 150 -50.0 172.1 280.0 Hut Results awaited PAL0279 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 287.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0280 3407641.8 7372426.8 061 -38.0 173.0 342.9 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0281 3408544.8 7373674.7 116 -60.0 173.5 146.3 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0282 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -67.0 172.7 341.9 Hut Results awaited PAL0283 3408467.8 7373868.1 141 -52.1 173.5 277.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0284 3408521.2 7373606.0 062 -79.0 173.6 146.6 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0285 3407641.8 7372426.9 061 -47.0 173.0 314.2 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0286 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -69.0 173.6 149.4 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0287 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -76.0 172.7 346.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0288 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -57.0 173.6 172.8 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0289 3408467.8 7373868.1 155 -52.0 172.0 305.2 Palokas Results awaited PAL0290 3408410.5 7373660.5 235 -78.0 174.0 335.6 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0291 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -85.0 172.7 329.3 Hut Results awaited PAL0292 3408112.4 7372770.1 060 -61.0 172.4 149.1 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0293 3408467.8 7373868.1 061 -68.0 172.0 344.3 Palokas Results awaited PAL0294 3407941.4 7373070.5 220 -87.0 172.7 353.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0295 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -80.0 172.7 140.2 Raja Results awaited PAL0296 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -71.5 174.0 368.7 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0297 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -66.0 172.7 169.4 Raja Results awaited PAL0298 3408466.5 7373867.0 128 -65.0 173.9 305.1 Palokas Results awaited PAL0299 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -64.5 174.0 394.7 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0300 3408821.1 7372287.6 245 -80.0 172.7 142.5 Raja Results awaited PAL0301 3407999.2 7373194.3 115 -57.0 172.1 335.0 Hut Results awaited PAL0302 3408912.5 7372341.5 238 -73.0 172.3 163.8 Raja Results awaited PAL0303 3407712.4 7373644.2 044 -75.5 172.7 629.2 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0304 3407681.1 7373602.7 160 -58.0 173.6 125.2 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0305 3407649.8 7373660.5 050 -82.0 174.0 281.5 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0306 3407843 7372798 60 -45 172.4 280.6 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0307 3408273 7373630 66 -85 174.66 352.9 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0308 3408134 7373634 50 -77 173 515.6 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0309 3407850 7372499 81 -74 172.5 202.5 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0310 3408610 7373895 167 -76 174.86 209.5 Palokas Results awaited PAL0311 3408610 7373895 96 -55 174.86 78.9 Palokas Abandoned due to snow melt

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t Joki East PAL0240 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.9 5 0.9 Joki East PAL0240 165.1 167.5 2.4 0.1 1187 1.1 Joki East PAL0241 168.6 170.2 1.6 28.3 1190 29.3 Joki East PAL0242 154.0 158.5 4.4 7.3 735 7.9 Joki East PAL0243 193.0 195.9 2.9 0.6 574 1.1 Joki East PAL0245 177.1 178.4 1.3 25.3 2327 27.3 Joki East PAL0245 191.0 191.5 0.5 23.0 3974 26.4 Joki East PAL0245 194.8 196.9 2.1 2.8 806 3.5 Joki East PAL0246 188.6 189.2 0.6 10.3 725 10.9 Joki East PAL0246 204.4 212.4 7.9 0.7 323 1.0 Joki East PAL0247 216.6 218.5 1.9 0.7 103 0.7 Joki East PAL0247 220.9 230.0 9.1 4.3 457 4.7 Joki East PAL0249 177.3 178.3 1.0 2.5 344 2.8 Joki East PAL0250 87.5 89.2 1.7 2.0 159 2.1 Joki East PAL0250 120.5 121.5 1.0 0.8 130 0.9 Joki East PAL0250 125.2 128.1 2.9 1.5 782 2.2 Joki East PAL0250 136.6 137.6 1.0 1.8 33 1.8 Joki East PAL0251 146.5 146.9 0.5 0.4 15 0.4 Joki East PAL0251 152.8 153.9 1.2 0.4 29 0.4 Joki East PAL0252 117.0 118.5 1.5 18.1 1696 19.6 Joki East PAL0254 215.0 218.1 3.1 0.4 107 0.5 Joki East PAL0254 288.5 290.0 1.5 1.3 167 1.4 Hut PAL0255 78.8 90.1 11.4 0.4 123 0.5 Hut PAL0255 102.5 103.5 1.1 0.1 314 0.3 Hut PAL0255 106.6 110.5 4.0 0.1 222 0.3 Hut PAL0255 212.7 213.8 1.1 0.1 609 0.6 Hut PAL0255 236.6 237.7 1.1 0.2 268 0.4 Hut PAL0255 312.1 313.1 1.0 1.0 44 1.1 Hut PAL0256 79.4 83.0 3.7 0.2 67 0.3 Hut PAL0256 95.9 96.9 1.0 0.2 382 0.5 Hut PAL0256 100.2 101.2 1.0 0.3 127 0.4 Hut PAL0256 110.0 113.0 3.0 0.9 549 1.3 Hut PAL0256 115.1 119.0 3.9 0.3 223 0.5 Hut PAL0256 121.4 125.0 3.7 0.1 234 0.3 Hut PAL0256 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.0 385 0.4 Hut PAL0257 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.1 219 0.3 Hut PAL0257 174.5 175.5 1.0 0.1 429 0.4 Hut PAL0259 95.8 124.0 28.3 1.0 1090 2.0 Hut PAL0259 126.3 150.3 24.0 1.0 1104 2.0 Hut PAL0259 153.3 154.3 1.0 1.7 10 1.7 Hut PAL0259 159.0 166.0 7.0 1.1 31 1.2 Hut PAL0260 89.8 97.8 8.0 0.4 83 0.5 Hut PAL0260 109.0 114.4 5.4 3.0 262 3.2 Hut PAL0260 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.1 1357 1.2 Hut PAL0263 98.7 99.9 1.1 2.2 473 2.6 Hut PAL0263 103.0 116.6 13.6 1.2 98 1.3 Hut PAL0263 121.5 125.8 4.3 2.3 26 2.3 Hut PAL0263 222.3 231.5 9.2 1.1 256 1.3 Hut PAL0265 203.2 204.2 1.0 1.0 11 1.0 Hut PAL0265 231.6 241.6 10.0 0.8 406 1.1 Hut PAL0269 185.7 186.7 1.0 0.1 461 0.5 Hut PAL0269 191.7 193.8 2.1 5.2 275 5.5 Hut PAL0269 195.9 210.9 15.0 1.0 307 1.3 Hut PAL0269 214.9 215.9 1.0 0.6 14 0.6 Hut PAL0269 219.4 222.4 3.0 3.1 13 3.1 Hut PAL0269 250.0 250.9 0.8 1.8 66 1.9

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t PAL0249 177.3 178.3 1.0 2.5 344 2.9 PAL0250 125.2 126.2 1.0 1.6 623 2.2 PAL0250 126.2 127.1 1.0 2.6 1730 4.3 PAL0250 127.1 128.1 1.0 0.3 41 0.3 PAL0252 117.0 118.0 1.0 25.5 2197 27.6 PAL0252 118.0 118.5 0.5 3.4 695 4.1 PAL0255 78.8 79.8 1.0 0.3 58 0.3 PAL0255 79.8 81.0 1.3 0.1 52 0.2 PAL0255 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.3 398 0.7 PAL0255 82.0 82.8 0.8 0.4 55 0.5 PAL0255 82.8 83.5 0.7 0.9 289 1.2 PAL0255 83.5 84.6 1.1 1.0 66 1.1 PAL0255 84.6 85.8 1.2 0.4 80 0.5 PAL0255 85.8 87.0 1.3 0.7 83 0.8 PAL0255 87.0 88.0 1.0 0.2 44 0.2 PAL0255 88.0 89.0 1.0 0.1 114 0.2 PAL0255 89.0 90.1 1.1 0.4 193 0.6 PAL0255 102.5 103.5 1.1 0.1 314 0.3 PAL0255 312.1 313.1 1.0 1.0 44 1.1 PAL0256 79.4 80.4 1.1 0.3 117 0.4 PAL0256 80.4 82.0 1.6 0.1 45 0.2 PAL0256 82.0 83.0 1.0 0.3 48 0.3 PAL0256 110.0 111.0 1.0 0.5 144 0.6 PAL0256 111.0 112.0 1.0 0.5 395 0.8 PAL0256 112.0 113.0 1.0 1.6 1108 2.5 PAL0256 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.1 156 0.2 PAL0256 114.0 115.1 1.1 0.1 256 0.3 PAL0256 115.1 116.1 1.0 0.0 350 0.3 PAL0256 116.1 117.1 1.0 0.1 94 0.2 PAL0256 117.1 118.0 0.9 0.9 216 1.1 PAL0256 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.1 231 0.3 PAL0256 119.0 120.1 1.1 < 84 0.1 PAL0256 120.1 121.4 1.3 0.1 106 0.1 PAL0256 121.4 123.0 1.7 0.2 184 0.3 PAL0256 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.1 211 0.3 PAL0256 124.0 125.0 1.0 0.1 338 0.4 PAL0259 95.8 96.6 0.9 0.3 1764 1.8 PAL0259 96.6 97.6 1.0 0.5 2013 2.2 PAL0259 97.6 98.6 1.0 0.3 1726 1.8 PAL0259 98.6 99.6 1.0 0.2 1373 1.4 PAL0259 99.6 100.7 1.1 -0.1 70 0.1 PAL0259 100.7 101.7 1.0 0.8 3151 3.5 PAL0259 101.7 102.7 1.0 1.0 2891 3.5 PAL0259 102.7 103.7 1.0 0.5 2054 2.3 PAL0259 103.7 104.7 1.0 0.4 2704 2.7 PAL0259 104.7 105.7 1.0 0.8 3609 3.9 PAL0259 105.7 107.1 1.4 1.2 2626 3.4 PAL0259 107.1 108.1 1.0 7.6 995 8.5 PAL0259 108.1 109.1 1.0 2.0 198 2.2 PAL0259 109.1 110.3 1.2 1.1 1436 2.4 PAL0259 110.3 111.3 1.0 0.3 42 0.3 PAL0259 111.3 112.3 1.0 1.0 12 1.0 PAL0259 112.3 113.3 1.0 0.1 6 0.1 PAL0259 113.3 115.3 2.0 1.0 43 1.0 PAL0259 115.3 117.3 2.0 1.6 42 1.7 PAL0259 117.3 119.3 2.0 0.8 72 0.8 PAL0259 119.3 120.5 1.3 2.3 55 2.4 PAL0259 120.5 121.5 1.0 0.5 79 0.5 PAL0259 121.5 122.5 1.0 0.3 1130 1.2 PAL0259 122.5 123.5 1.0 0.2 1059 1.1 PAL0259 123.5 124.0 0.5 0.1 948 0.9 PAL0259 124.0 125.3 1.3 -0.1 126 0.1 PAL0259 125.3 126.3 1.0 -0.1 277 0.3 PAL0259 126.3 127.6 1.3 0.3 1425 1.5 PAL0259 127.6 128.6 1.0 0.2 1402 1.3 PAL0259 128.6 129.6 1.0 0.9 1671 2.3 PAL0259 129.6 130.6 1.0 0.3 1837 1.9 PAL0259 130.6 131.5 0.9 0.2 1828 1.8 PAL0259 131.5 132.5 1.0 0.8 1735 2.3 PAL0259 132.5 133.5 1.0 0.7 1589 2.0 PAL0259 133.5 134.7 1.2 0.2 879 0.9 PAL0259 134.7 135.7 1.0 0.9 1651 2.3 PAL0259 135.7 136.7 1.0 2.3 1946 4.0 PAL0259 136.7 137.7 1.0 0.6 2293 2.5 PAL0259 137.7 138.7 1.0 0.5 1347 1.6 PAL0259 138.7 139.7 1.0 0.4 1491 1.7 PAL0259 139.7 140.7 1.0 0.3 521 0.7 PAL0259 140.7 141.7 1.0 -0.1 15 0.0 PAL0259 141.7 142.7 1.0 0.2 17 0.2 PAL0259 142.7 143.3 0.6 0.7 40 0.7 PAL0259 143.3 144.0 0.8 5.7 146 5.9 PAL0259 144.0 144.7 0.7 3.2 89 3.3 PAL0259 144.7 145.7 1.0 3.1 1659 4.5 PAL0259 145.7 146.7 1.0 0.3 17 0.3 PAL0259 146.7 147.3 0.6 0.1 9 0.1 PAL0259 147.3 148.3 1.0 1.7 188 1.9 PAL0259 148.3 149.3 1.0 2.5 1685 3.9 PAL0259 149.3 150.3 1.0 1.3 750 1.9 PAL0259 150.3 151.3 1.0 0.2 17 0.2 PAL0259 151.3 152.3 1.0 0.1 18 0.1 PAL0259 152.3 153.3 1.0 -0.1 17 0.0 PAL0259 153.3 154.3 1.0 1.7 10 1.7 PAL0259 154.3 155.3 1.0 0.2 83 0.2 PAL0259 155.3 157.0 1.7 0.1 48 0.2 PAL0259 157.0 159.0 2.0 0.1 10 0.1 PAL0259 159.0 161.0 2.0 0.6 19 0.6 PAL0259 161.0 163.0 2.0 1.2 28 1.2 PAL0259 163.0 164.0 1.0 1.3 68 1.3 PAL0259 164.0 165.0 1.0 2.2 33 2.2 PAL0259 165.0 166.0 1.0 0.8 20 0.8 PAL0260 89.8 90.8 1.0 0.5 86 0.6 PAL0260 90.8 91.8 1.0 0.5 97 0.6 PAL0260 91.8 92.8 1.0 0.4 72 0.4 PAL0260 92.8 93.8 1.0 0.1 51 0.1 PAL0260 93.8 94.8 1.0 0.5 62 0.6 PAL0260 94.8 95.8 1.0 0.2 82 0.3 PAL0260 95.8 96.8 1.0 0.1 42 0.1 PAL0260 96.8 97.8 1.0 1.1 169 1.2 PAL0260 109.0 110.0 1.0 0.1 248 0.4 PAL0260 110.0 111.0 1.0 1.0 244 1.2 PAL0260 111.0 112.0 1.0 1.1 606 1.6 PAL0260 112.0 113.2 1.2 10.5 209 10.7 PAL0260 113.2 114.4 1.3 1.5 63 1.6 PAL0260 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.1 1357 1.2 PAL0263 98.7 99.9 1.2 2.2 473 2.6 PAL0263 99.9 100.9 1.0 0.2 34 0.2 PAL0263 100.9 102.0 1.2 0.1 16 0.1 PAL0263 102.0 103.0 1.0 -0.1 150 0.2 PAL0263 103.0 104.1 1.1 0.3 80 0.3 PAL0263 104.1 104.8 0.7 0.1 11 0.1 PAL0263 104.8 105.6 0.8 1.4 193 1.5 PAL0263 105.6 106.5 0.9 9.6 129 9.7 PAL0263 106.5 107.5 1.0 3.9 442 4.2 PAL0263 107.5 108.5 1.0 0.2 173 0.4 PAL0263 108.5 110.0 1.5 -0.1 18 0.0 PAL0263 110.0 111.0 1.0 0.3 30 0.3 PAL0263 111.0 112.0 1.0 0.2 12 0.2 PAL0263 112.0 113.0 1.0 0.1 11 0.1 PAL0263 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.5 9 0.5 PAL0263 114.0 115.0 1.0 0.4 105 0.4 PAL0263 115.0 116.0 1.0 0.5 85 0.6 PAL0263 116.0 116.6 0.6 0.4 111 0.5 PAL0263 121.5 122.5 1.0 1.5 14 1.5 PAL0263 122.5 123.6 1.1 3.2 33 3.2 PAL0263 123.6 124.7 1.1 3.6 28 3.7 PAL0263 124.7 125.8 1.1 0.7 29 0.7 PAL0263 222.3 223.3 1.0 0.1 690 0.7 PAL0263 223.3 224.3 1.0 0.1 455 0.5 PAL0263 224.3 225.3 1.0 0.2 266 0.4 PAL0263 225.3 226.3 1.0 -0.1 74 0.1 PAL0263 226.3 227.3 1.0 0.1 152 0.2 PAL0263 227.3 228.3 1.0 3.0 127 3.1 PAL0263 228.3 229.3 1.0 5.5 212 5.7 PAL0263 229.3 230.5 1.2 0.6 227 0.8 PAL0263 230.5 231.5 1.0 0.3 102 0.4 PAL0265 231.6 232.6 1.0 1.3 838 2.0 PAL0265 232.6 233.6 1.0 0.2 577 0.7 PAL0265 233.6 234.6 1.0 1.5 514 1.9 PAL0265 234.6 235.6 1.0 0.1 446 0.5 PAL0265 235.6 236.6 1.0 0.2 108 0.3 PAL0265 236.6 237.6 1.0 0.9 163 1.0 PAL0265 237.6 238.6 1.0 0.9 166 1.0 PAL0265 238.6 239.6 1.0 2.4 224 2.5 PAL0265 239.6 240.6 1.0 0.2 384 0.5 PAL0265 240.6 241.6 1.0 0.3 638 0.8 PAL0269 191.7 192.7 1.0 3.4 71 3.5 PAL0269 192.7 193.8 1.1 6.9 460 7.3 PAL0269 193.8 194.9 1.1 0.2 26 0.2 PAL0269 194.9 195.9 1.0 -0.1 12 0.0 PAL0269 195.9 196.9 1.0 1.0 54 1.1 PAL0269 196.9 197.9 1.0 0.5 277 0.7 PAL0269 197.9 198.9 1.0 0.3 314 0.5 PAL0269 198.9 199.9 1.0 1.4 174 1.5 PAL0269 199.9 200.9 1.0 0.4 360 0.7 PAL0269 200.9 201.9 1.0 1.4 471 1.8 PAL0269 201.9 202.9 1.0 1.3 505 1.7 PAL0269 202.9 203.9 1.0 5.3 832 6.0 PAL0269 203.9 204.9 1.0 2.6 665 3.1 PAL0269 204.9 205.9 1.0 0.1 524 0.6 PAL0269 205.9 206.9 1.0 0.2 388 0.5 PAL0269 206.9 207.9 1.0 0.1 12 0.1 PAL0269 207.9 208.9 1.0 -0.1 6 0.0 PAL0269 208.9 209.9 1.0 0.5 9 0.5 PAL0269 209.9 210.9 1.0 0.3 17 0.3 PAL0269 219.4 220.4 1.0 4.5 3 4.5 PAL0269 220.4 221.4 1.0 4.3 28 4.3 PAL0269 221.4 222.4 1.0 0.6 7 0.6 PAL0269 250.0 250.9 0.9 1.8 66 1.9

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640024/Mawson-Defines-Two-New-Areas-in-First-Winter-Drilling-Results-from-Finland-Drills-703-m-16-gt-AuEq-at-The-Hut-and-15-m-196-gt-AuEq-at-Joki-East