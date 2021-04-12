Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Defines Two New Areas in First Winter Drilling Results from Finland Drills 70.3 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq at The Hut and 1.5 m @ 19.6 g/t AuEq at Joki East

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) is pleased to announce results from two new areas that are located outside and adjacent to current resource areas. These results deliver the thickest mineralized zone found at Rajapalot to date at The Hut and continue to extend high-grade mineralization at Joki East. Fifteen diamond drill holes are reported as part of the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland.
Highlights:
- Results are presented for two new discovery areas: The Hut and Joki East, that are located outside and adjacent to current resource areas at Rajapalot (Figure 1);
- At Joki East, a blind discovery made by Mawson in late 2020, high grade mineralization has been drilled at the shallowest levels yet found;
- Drill hole PAL0252 intersected 1.5 metres @ 18.1 g/t Au, 1,696 ppm Co, 19.6 g/t AuEq from 117.1 metres;
- Mineralization at Joki East now extends over 225 metres down plunge and 30-40 metres across strike with mineralization open up- and down-plunge;
- A new discovery has been drilled in PAL0259 at The Hut prospect and delivers the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot;
- Drill hole PAL0259 intersected 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied);
- Including 23.3 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 1,035 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 100.7 metres;
- Including 14.4 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 1,531 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 126.3 metres;
- Including 2.4 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 747 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 143.3 metres;
- Including 7.0 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 31 ppm Co, 1.2 g/t AuEq from 159.0 metres;
- Drill hole PAL0263, drilled 70 metres down plunge and north of PAL0259, intersected:
- 13.6 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au and 98 ppm Co (1.3 g/t AuEQ) from 103.0 metres;
- including 2.7 metres @ 5.0 g/t Au, 264 ppm Co, 5.3 g/t AuEq from 104.8 metres;
- 4.3 metres @ 2.3 g/t Au, 26 ppm Co, 2.3 g/t AuEq from 121.5 metres;
- 9.2 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 256 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 222.3 metres;
- including 2.0 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 170 ppm Co, 4.4 g/t AuEq from 227.3 metres;
- 13.6 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au and 98 ppm Co (1.3 g/t AuEQ) from 103.0 metres;
- Drill hole PAL0269, drilled 50 metres north-west from PAL0263 intersected:
- 15 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 195.9 metres;
- including 6.0 metres @ 2.1 g/t Au, 501 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 198.9 metres; and
- 3.0 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 13 ppm Co, 3.1 g/t AuEq from 219.4 metres
- 15 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 195.9 metres;
- Drill hole PAL0259 intersected 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied);
- In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. A total of 15 holes for 4,478 metres are presented here; and
- A total of 50 drill holes for 12,600 metres from 5 individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to June 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July 2021.
Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "After an active few months in the field, this is a strong start, delivering both high grades and thick gold-cobalt mineralization on new discoveries close to our already defined resource areas. These results show the potential to substantially grow the Rajapalot resource and we highly anticipate the additional results from 50 drill holes that will be reported from five individual prospect areas over the coming months."
The Hut and Joki East are located 500 metres and 1,500 metres respectively from the closest resource areas (Figure 1). Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from 15 holes for 4,478 metres from the 2020/21 drill program, which is now complete. In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. Eleven holes for 2,345 metres were reported in late 2020 (Table 1). Drilling with 4 rigs ramped up through February and March 2021. With the snow melt commencing in late March, the winter program drilling was completed just short of the planned 20,000 metres. A total of 50 drill holes for 12,600 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to June 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July 2021. Specifically, holes released here are from Joki East (PAL0249-254) and The Hut (PAL0255-257, PAL0259-260, PAL0263, PAL0265 and PAL0269). A full set of reported results is shown in Table 2.
Technical and Environmental Background
Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:
- Average gold price $1,599 per oz
- Average cobalt price $19.93 per pound
- Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).
The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).
Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut, except where noted no lower cut was applied. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.
The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, Chief Geologist for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.
NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020, an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.
Qualified Person
Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.
On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO
Further Information:
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsongold.com
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, timing and successful completion of planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing results reported here for Joki East and The Hut (dashed red rectangles) with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.
Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)
Hole ID
East
North
Azimuth
Dip
RL
Depth (m)
Prospect
Comment
PAL0235
3408208.1
7373667.8
047
-81.0
172.7
176.9 to 522.0
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0237
3409690
7374570
220
-61
180.4
68.5
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0238
3409662
7374613
220
-77
180.9
149.7
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0239
3410303.4
7372642.9
060
-66.0
151.0
41.7
Joki East
Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0240
3410305.1
7372643.6
060
-66.0
151.2
281.7
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0241
3410337.8
7372661.1
060
-66.0
151.3
236.4
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0242
3410364.0
7372674.9
060
-66.0
150.6
236.8
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0243
3410309.3
7372708.5
060
-67.5
151.4
239.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0244
3410337.3
7372726.2
062
-68.0
151.4
251.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0245
3410275.0
7372690.0
060
-66.0
151.4
257.5
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0246
3410266.1
7372744.7
060
-71.0
152.3
287.6
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0247
3410211.8
7372728.5
061
-64.0
151.5
293.4
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0248
3411714.7
7371404.9
065
-60.0
124.9
323.6
Regional
Reported here
PAL0249
3410204.0
7372724.3
064
-72.0
151.6
269.6
Joki East
Reported here
PAL0250
3410404.0
7372632.2
060
-66.0
151.2
195.3
Joki East
Reported here
PAL0251
3410374.9
7372616.9
060
-66.0
151.0
179.9
Joki East
Reported here
PAL0252
3410435.4
7372651.2
060
-66.0
149.5
155.9
Joki East
Reported here
PAL0253
3410154.1
7372819.7
061
-78.5
153.8
359.7
Joki East
Reported here
PAL0254
3410153.2
7372821.5
061
-70.5
155.0
320.9
Joki East
Reported here
PAL0255
3408125.6
7373140.2
090
-85.0
172.5
347.9
Hut
Reported here
PAL0256
3408125.6
7373140.2
088
-72.0
172.5
272.6
Hut
Reported here
PAL0257
3408126.6
7373140.2
087
-58.0
172.5
230.4
Hut
Reported here
PAL0258
3407835.1
7372449.6
039
-85.0
172.3
389.8
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0259
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-61.5
173.4
299.9
Hut
Reported here
PAL0260
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-70.0
173.1
320.6
Hut
Reported here
PAL0261
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-74.0
173.4
311.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0262
3408463.9
7373910.4
139
-73.0
173.6
358.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0263
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-84.0
173.1
329.8
Hut
Reported here
PAL0264
3407834.0
7372449.7
039
-68.0
172.8
125.5
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0265
3407956.6
7373143.7
143
-49.0
172.1
301.8
Hut
Reported here
PAL0266
3407835.1
7372448.6
210
-78.0
172.3
149.7
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0267
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-48.2
172.7
268.9
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0268
3408186.3
7372767.6
060
-80.0
178.7
131.5
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0269
3407956.6
7373143.7
126
-46.0
172.1
268.5
Hut
Reported here
PAL0270
3408463.9
7373910.4
124
-59.0
173.6
289.8
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0271
3408186.3
7372767.6
210
-85.0
178.7
120.0
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0272
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-73.0
172.7
302.6
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0273
3408215.8
7372746.9
119
-54.0
177.3
82.1
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0274
3407956.6
7373143.7
114
-45.0
172.1
280.2
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0275
3408089.4
7373033.5
|
240
-81.0
173.1
161.8
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0276
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
23.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0277
3408090.7
7373033.0
056
-81.5
173.6
257.3
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0278
3407956.6
7373143.0
150
-50.0
172.1
280.0
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0279
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
287.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0280
3407641.8
7372426.8
061
-38.0
173.0
342.9
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0281
3408544.8
7373674.7
116
-60.0
173.5
146.3
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0282
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-67.0
172.7
341.9
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0283
3408467.8
7373868.1
141
-52.1
173.5
277.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0284
3408521.2
7373606.0
062
-79.0
173.6
146.6
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0285
3407641.8
7372426.9
061
-47.0
173.0
314.2
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0286
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-69.0
173.6
149.4
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0287
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-76.0
172.7
346.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0288
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-57.0
173.6
172.8
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0289
3408467.8
7373868.1
155
-52.0
172.0
305.2
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0290
3408410.5
7373660.5
235
-78.0
174.0
335.6
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0291
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-85.0
172.7
329.3
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0292
3408112.4
7372770.1
060
-61.0
172.4
149.1
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0293
3408467.8
7373868.1
061
-68.0
172.0
344.3
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0294
3407941.4
7373070.5
220
-87.0
172.7
353.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0295
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-80.0
172.7
140.2
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0296
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-71.5
174.0
368.7
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0297
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-66.0
172.7
169.4
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0298
3408466.5
7373867.0
128
-65.0
173.9
305.1
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0299
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-64.5
174.0
394.7
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0300
3408821.1
7372287.6
245
-80.0
172.7
142.5
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0301
3407999.2
7373194.3
115
-57.0
172.1
335.0
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0302
3408912.5
7372341.5
238
-73.0
172.3
163.8
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0303
3407712.4
7373644.2
044
-75.5
172.7
629.2
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0304
3407681.1
7373602.7
160
-58.0
173.6
125.2
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0305
3407649.8
7373660.5
050
-82.0
174.0
281.5
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0306
3407843
7372798
60
-45
172.4
280.6
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0307
3408273
7373630
66
-85
174.66
352.9
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0308
3408134
7373634
50
-77
173
515.6
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0309
3407850
7372499
81
-74
172.5
202.5
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0310
3408610
7373895
167
-76
174.86
209.5
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0311
3408610
7373895
96
-55
174.86
78.9
Palokas
Abandoned due to snow melt
Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.
Prospect
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
Joki East
PAL0240
148.8
149.8
1.0
0.9
5
0.9
Joki East
PAL0240
165.1
167.5
2.4
0.1
1187
1.1
Joki East
PAL0241
168.6
170.2
1.6
28.3
1190
29.3
Joki East
PAL0242
154.0
158.5
4.4
7.3
735
7.9
Joki East
PAL0243
193.0
195.9
2.9
0.6
574
1.1
Joki East
PAL0245
177.1
178.4
1.3
25.3
2327
27.3
Joki East
PAL0245
191.0
191.5
0.5
23.0
3974
26.4
Joki East
PAL0245
194.8
196.9
2.1
2.8
806
3.5
Joki East
PAL0246
188.6
189.2
0.6
10.3
725
10.9
Joki East
PAL0246
204.4
212.4
7.9
0.7
323
1.0
Joki East
PAL0247
216.6
218.5
1.9
0.7
103
0.7
Joki East
PAL0247
220.9
230.0
9.1
4.3
457
4.7
Joki East
PAL0249
177.3
178.3
1.0
2.5
344
2.8
Joki East
PAL0250
87.5
89.2
1.7
2.0
159
2.1
Joki East
PAL0250
120.5
121.5
1.0
0.8
130
0.9
Joki East
PAL0250
125.2
128.1
2.9
1.5
782
2.2
Joki East
PAL0250
136.6
137.6
1.0
1.8
33
1.8
Joki East
PAL0251
146.5
146.9
0.5
0.4
15
0.4
Joki East
PAL0251
152.8
153.9
1.2
0.4
29
0.4
Joki East
PAL0252
117.0
118.5
1.5
18.1
1696
19.6
Joki East
PAL0254
215.0
218.1
3.1
0.4
107
0.5
Joki East
PAL0254
288.5
290.0
1.5
1.3
167
1.4
Hut
PAL0255
78.8
90.1
11.4
0.4
123
0.5
Hut
PAL0255
102.5
103.5
1.1
0.1
314
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
106.6
110.5
4.0
0.1
222
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
212.7
213.8
1.1
0.1
609
0.6
Hut
PAL0255
236.6
237.7
1.1
0.2
268
0.4
Hut
PAL0255
312.1
313.1
1.0
1.0
44
1.1
Hut
PAL0256
79.4
83.0
3.7
0.2
67
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
95.9
96.9
1.0
0.2
382
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
100.2
101.2
1.0
0.3
127
0.4
Hut
PAL0256
110.0
113.0
3.0
0.9
549
1.3
Hut
PAL0256
115.1
119.0
3.9
0.3
223
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
121.4
125.0
3.7
0.1
234
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
140.0
142.0
2.0
0.0
385
0.4
Hut
PAL0257
47.0
48.0
1.0
0.1
219
0.3
Hut
PAL0257
174.5
175.5
1.0
0.1
429
0.4
Hut
PAL0259
95.8
124.0
28.3
1.0
1090
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
126.3
150.3
24.0
1.0
1104
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
153.3
154.3
1.0
1.7
10
1.7
Hut
PAL0259
159.0
166.0
7.0
1.1
31
1.2
Hut
PAL0260
89.8
97.8
8.0
0.4
83
0.5
Hut
PAL0260
109.0
114.4
5.4
3.0
262
3.2
Hut
PAL0260
290.5
291.5
1.0
0.1
1357
1.2
Hut
PAL0263
98.7
99.9
1.1
2.2
473
2.6
Hut
PAL0263
103.0
116.6
13.6
1.2
98
1.3
Hut
PAL0263
121.5
125.8
4.3
2.3
26
2.3
Hut
PAL0263
222.3
231.5
9.2
1.1
256
1.3
Hut
PAL0265
203.2
204.2
1.0
1.0
11
1.0
Hut
PAL0265
231.6
241.6
10.0
0.8
406
1.1
Hut
PAL0269
185.7
186.7
1.0
0.1
461
0.5
Hut
PAL0269
191.7
193.8
2.1
5.2
275
5.5
Hut
PAL0269
195.9
210.9
15.0
1.0
307
1.3
Hut
PAL0269
214.9
215.9
1.0
0.6
14
0.6
Hut
PAL0269
219.4
222.4
3.0
3.1
13
3.1
Hut
PAL0269
250.0
250.9
0.8
1.8
66
1.9
Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
PAL0249
177.3
178.3
1.0
2.5
344
2.9
PAL0250
125.2
126.2
1.0
1.6
623
2.2
PAL0250
126.2
127.1
1.0
2.6
1730
4.3
PAL0250
127.1
128.1
1.0
0.3
41
0.3
PAL0252
117.0
118.0
1.0
25.5
2197
27.6
PAL0252
118.0
118.5
0.5
3.4
695
4.1
PAL0255
78.8
79.8
1.0
0.3
58
0.3
PAL0255
79.8
81.0
1.3
0.1
52
0.2
PAL0255
81.0
82.0
1.0
0.3
398
0.7
PAL0255
82.0
82.8
0.8
0.4
55
0.5
PAL0255
82.8
83.5
0.7
0.9
289
1.2
PAL0255
83.5
84.6
1.1
1.0
66
1.1
PAL0255
84.6
85.8
1.2
0.4
80
0.5
PAL0255
85.8
87.0
1.3
0.7
83
0.8
PAL0255
87.0
88.0
1.0
0.2
44
0.2
PAL0255
88.0
89.0
|
1.0
0.1
114
0.2
PAL0255
89.0
90.1
1.1
0.4
193
0.6
PAL0255
102.5
103.5
1.1
0.1
314
0.3
PAL0255
312.1
313.1
1.0
1.0
44
1.1
PAL0256
79.4
80.4
1.1
0.3
117
0.4
PAL0256
80.4
82.0
1.6
0.1
45
0.2
PAL0256
82.0
83.0
1.0
0.3
48
0.3
PAL0256
110.0
111.0
1.0
0.5
144
0.6
PAL0256
111.0
112.0
1.0
0.5
395
0.8
PAL0256
112.0
113.0
1.0
1.6
1108
2.5
PAL0256
113.0
114.0
1.0
0.1
156
0.2
PAL0256
114.0
115.1
1.1
0.1
256
0.3
PAL0256
115.1
116.1
1.0
0.0
350
0.3
PAL0256
116.1
117.1
1.0
0.1
94
0.2
PAL0256
117.1
118.0
0.9
0.9
216
1.1
PAL0256
118.0
119.0
1.0
0.1
231
0.3
PAL0256
119.0
120.1
1.1
<
84
0.1
PAL0256
120.1
121.4
1.3
0.1
106
0.1
PAL0256
121.4
123.0
1.7
0.2
184
0.3
PAL0256
123.0
124.0
1.0
0.1
211
0.3
PAL0256
124.0
125.0
1.0
0.1
338
0.4
PAL0259
95.8
96.6
0.9
0.3
1764
1.8
PAL0259
96.6
97.6
1.0
0.5
2013
2.2
PAL0259
97.6
98.6
1.0
0.3
1726
1.8
PAL0259
98.6
99.6
1.0
0.2
1373
1.4
PAL0259
99.6
100.7
1.1
-0.1
70
0.1
PAL0259
100.7
101.7
1.0
0.8
3151
3.5
PAL0259
101.7
102.7
1.0
1.0
2891
3.5
PAL0259
102.7
103.7
1.0
0.5
2054
2.3
PAL0259
103.7
104.7
1.0
0.4
2704
2.7
PAL0259
104.7
105.7
1.0
0.8
3609
3.9
PAL0259
105.7
107.1
1.4
1.2
2626
3.4
PAL0259
107.1
108.1
1.0
7.6
995
8.5
PAL0259
108.1
109.1
1.0
2.0
198
2.2
PAL0259
109.1
110.3
1.2
1.1
1436
2.4
PAL0259
110.3
111.3
1.0
0.3
42
0.3
PAL0259
111.3
112.3
1.0
1.0
12
1.0
PAL0259
112.3
113.3
1.0
0.1
6
0.1
PAL0259
113.3
115.3
2.0
1.0
43
1.0
PAL0259
115.3
117.3
2.0
1.6
42
1.7
PAL0259
117.3
119.3
2.0
0.8
72
0.8
PAL0259
119.3
120.5
1.3
2.3
55
2.4
PAL0259
120.5
121.5
1.0
0.5
79
0.5
PAL0259
121.5
122.5
1.0
0.3
1130
1.2
PAL0259
122.5
123.5
1.0
0.2
1059
1.1
PAL0259
123.5
124.0
0.5
0.1
948
0.9
PAL0259
124.0
125.3
1.3
-0.1
126
0.1
PAL0259
125.3
126.3
1.0
-0.1
277
0.3
PAL0259
126.3
127.6
1.3
0.3
1425
1.5
PAL0259
127.6
128.6
1.0
0.2
1402
1.3
PAL0259
128.6
129.6
1.0
0.9
1671
2.3
PAL0259
129.6
130.6
1.0
0.3
1837
1.9
PAL0259
130.6
131.5
0.9
0.2
1828
1.8
PAL0259
131.5
132.5
1.0
0.8
1735
2.3
PAL0259
132.5
133.5
1.0
0.7
1589
2.0
PAL0259
133.5
134.7
1.2
0.2
879
0.9
PAL0259
134.7
135.7
1.0
0.9
1651
2.3
PAL0259
135.7
136.7
1.0
2.3
1946
4.0
PAL0259
136.7
137.7
1.0
0.6
2293
2.5
PAL0259
137.7
138.7
1.0
0.5
1347
1.6
PAL0259
138.7
139.7
1.0
0.4
1491
1.7
PAL0259
139.7
140.7
1.0
0.3
521
0.7
PAL0259
140.7
141.7
1.0
-0.1
15
0.0
PAL0259
141.7
142.7
1.0
0.2
17
0.2
PAL0259
142.7
143.3
0.6
0.7
40
0.7
PAL0259
143.3
144.0
0.8
5.7
146
5.9
PAL0259
144.0
144.7
0.7
3.2
89
3.3
PAL0259
144.7
145.7
1.0
3.1
1659
4.5
PAL0259
145.7
146.7
1.0
0.3
17
0.3
PAL0259
146.7
147.3
0.6
0.1
9
0.1
PAL0259
147.3
148.3
1.0
1.7
188
1.9
PAL0259
148.3
149.3
1.0
2.5
1685
3.9
PAL0259
149.3
150.3
1.0
1.3
750
1.9
PAL0259
150.3
151.3
1.0
0.2
17
0.2
PAL0259
151.3
152.3
1.0
0.1
18
0.1
PAL0259
152.3
153.3
1.0
-0.1
17
0.0
PAL0259
153.3
154.3
1.0
1.7
10
1.7
PAL0259
154.3
155.3
1.0
0.2
83
0.2
PAL0259
155.3
157.0
1.7
0.1
48
0.2
PAL0259
157.0
159.0
2.0
0.1
10
0.1
PAL0259
159.0
161.0
2.0
0.6
19
0.6
PAL0259
161.0
163.0
2.0
1.2
28
1.2
PAL0259
163.0
164.0
1.0
1.3
68
1.3
PAL0259
164.0
165.0
1.0
2.2
33
2.2
PAL0259
165.0
166.0
1.0
0.8
20
0.8
PAL0260
89.8
90.8
1.0
0.5
86
0.6
PAL0260
90.8
91.8
1.0
0.5
97
0.6
PAL0260
91.8
92.8
1.0
0.4
72
0.4
PAL0260
92.8
93.8
1.0
0.1
51
0.1
PAL0260
93.8
94.8
1.0
0.5
62
0.6
PAL0260
94.8
95.8
1.0
0.2
82
0.3
PAL0260
95.8
96.8
1.0
0.1
42
0.1
PAL0260
96.8
97.8
1.0
1.1
169
1.2
PAL0260
109.0
110.0
1.0
0.1
248
0.4
PAL0260
110.0
111.0
1.0
1.0
244
1.2
PAL0260
111.0
112.0
1.0
1.1
606
1.6
PAL0260
112.0
113.2
1.2
10.5
209
10.7
PAL0260
113.2
114.4
1.3
1.5
63
1.6
PAL0260
290.5
291.5
1.0
0.1
1357
1.2
PAL0263
98.7
99.9
1.2
2.2
473
2.6
PAL0263
99.9
100.9
1.0
0.2
34
0.2
PAL0263
100.9
102.0
1.2
0.1
16
0.1
PAL0263
102.0
103.0
1.0
-0.1
150
0.2
PAL0263
103.0
104.1
1.1
0.3
80
0.3
PAL0263
104.1
104.8
0.7
0.1
11
0.1
PAL0263
104.8
105.6
0.8
1.4
193
1.5
PAL0263
105.6
106.5
0.9
9.6
129
9.7
PAL0263
106.5
107.5
1.0
3.9
442
4.2
PAL0263
107.5
108.5
1.0
0.2
173
0.4
PAL0263
108.5
110.0
1.5
-0.1
18
0.0
PAL0263
110.0
111.0
1.0
0.3
30
0.3
PAL0263
111.0
112.0
1.0
0.2
12
0.2
PAL0263
112.0
113.0
1.0
0.1
11
0.1
PAL0263
113.0
114.0
1.0
0.5
9
0.5
PAL0263
114.0
115.0
1.0
0.4
105
0.4
PAL0263
115.0
116.0
1.0
0.5
85
0.6
PAL0263
116.0
116.6
0.6
0.4
111
0.5
PAL0263
121.5
122.5
1.0
1.5
14
1.5
PAL0263
122.5
123.6
1.1
3.2
33
3.2
PAL0263
123.6
124.7
1.1
3.6
28
3.7
PAL0263
124.7
125.8
1.1
0.7
29
0.7
PAL0263
222.3
223.3
1.0
0.1
690
0.7
PAL0263
223.3
224.3
1.0
0.1
455
0.5
PAL0263
224.3
225.3
1.0
0.2
266
0.4
PAL0263
225.3
226.3
1.0
-0.1
74
0.1
PAL0263
226.3
227.3
1.0
0.1
152
0.2
PAL0263
227.3
228.3
1.0
3.0
127
3.1
PAL0263
228.3
229.3
1.0
5.5
212
5.7
PAL0263
229.3
230.5
1.2
0.6
227
0.8
PAL0263
230.5
231.5
1.0
0.3
102
0.4
PAL0265
231.6
232.6
1.0
1.3
838
2.0
PAL0265
232.6
233.6
1.0
0.2
577
0.7
PAL0265
233.6
234.6
1.0
1.5
514
1.9
PAL0265
234.6
235.6
1.0
0.1
446
0.5
PAL0265
235.6
236.6
1.0
0.2
108
0.3
PAL0265
236.6
237.6
1.0
0.9
163
1.0
PAL0265
237.6
238.6
1.0
0.9
166
1.0
PAL0265
238.6
239.6
1.0
2.4
224
2.5
PAL0265
239.6
240.6
1.0
0.2
384
0.5
PAL0265
240.6
241.6
1.0
0.3
638
0.8
PAL0269
191.7
192.7
1.0
3.4
71
3.5
PAL0269
192.7
193.8
1.1
6.9
460
7.3
PAL0269
193.8
194.9
1.1
0.2
26
0.2
PAL0269
194.9
195.9
1.0
-0.1
12
0.0
PAL0269
195.9
196.9
1.0
1.0
54
1.1
PAL0269
196.9
197.9
1.0
0.5
277
0.7
PAL0269
197.9
198.9
1.0
0.3
314
0.5
PAL0269
198.9
199.9
1.0
1.4
174
1.5
PAL0269
199.9
200.9
1.0
0.4
360
0.7
PAL0269
200.9
201.9
1.0
1.4
471
1.8
PAL0269
201.9
202.9
1.0
1.3
505
1.7
PAL0269
202.9
203.9
1.0
5.3
832
6.0
PAL0269
203.9
204.9
1.0
2.6
665
3.1
PAL0269
204.9
205.9
1.0
0.1
524
0.6
PAL0269
205.9
206.9
1.0
0.2
388
0.5
PAL0269
206.9
207.9
1.0
0.1
12
0.1
PAL0269
207.9
208.9
1.0
-0.1
6
0.0
PAL0269
208.9
209.9
1.0
0.5
9
0.5
PAL0269
209.9
210.9
1.0
0.3
17
0.3
PAL0269
219.4
220.4
1.0
4.5
3
4.5
PAL0269
220.4
221.4
1.0
4.3
28
4.3
PAL0269
221.4
222.4
1.0
0.6
7
0.6
PAL0269
250.0
250.9
0.9
1.8
66
1.9
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640024/Mawson-Defines-Two-New-Areas-in-First-Winter-Drilling-Results-from-Finland-Drills-703-m-16-gt-AuEq-at-The-Hut-and-15-m-196-gt-AuEq-at-Joki-East