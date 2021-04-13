The SGS Online Store provides businesses and organizations with fast and responsive online access to our testing, inspection and certification services as well as to our international team of experts, everywhere.

Reflecting SGS's business activities, the Online Store offers products and services for a wide variety of sectors, including agriculture, certification, chemical, construction, consumer goods, cybersecurity, energy, environment, food, government & trade, health, hospitality, retail, training, and transportation.

Visit the SGS Online Store

Users can search by industry, product or service and then rapidly get prices and quotes for them. Our Easy Quote and Easy Buy features let users request quotes and make online purchase with just one click meaning businesses can become faster, simpler and more efficient. They can also contact us directly via live chat.

The SGS Online Store is available in countries around the world, in local languages, and new products and services are being added all the time for Bahrain, Belgium, Colombia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UAE, and UK.

Siddi Wouters, Senior Vice President Digital & Innovation, SGS said: "We are excited to be able to offer our customers 24/7 online access to our world leading services. In this digital age, our online store will make it easier for businesses to find solutions to the many challenges they now face."

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.