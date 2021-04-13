Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
WKN: A0J3HK ISIN: CA3779041076 
Frankfurt
23.09.20
08:00 Uhr
0,019 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
13.04.2021
Glenbriar Technologies Inc.: Glenbriar Announces Access Codes for Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE:GTI.X) (the "Company") announces that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and provincial health orders limiting the number of persons in public gatherings, the Company determined not to hold an in person shareholders meeting. The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders is being held through the Zoom application, which requires internet connectivity.

In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, Shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID and Password below or open the following link:

Time: Apr 14, 2021 12:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/87946580129?pwd=bkR4dXE5dDhXTEZiZTREUzhNNCthQT09

Meeting ID: 879 4658 0129
Passcode: iNaQ83

For further information, please contact:

Doug Taylor, CEO
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (778) 724-1301
E-mail: irglenbriartech@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or forward looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE: Glenbriar Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640072/Glenbriar-Announces-Access-Codes-for-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
