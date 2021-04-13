Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC Pink: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") wishes to notify all of its shareholders that, due to changes in Covid-19 protocols, the Company has moved the location of our Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled on April 15, 2021, to a larger venue at the offices of Charest Legal Solutions Inc. located at 5th Floor, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC.

The new location is approximately only 350 meters away from the previously announced location and will provide a larger space to allow for better social distancing and COVID-19 preventive measures. To accommodate any shareholders who may still go to the original location, the Company will delay the start time of the meeting from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (PST).

For further information:

Axion Ventures Inc.

Grant Kim

Interim Chief Executive Officer

info@axionagm.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80234