Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a developer of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests is pleased to announce that it has been granted Health Canada Investigational Testing Authorization for a clinical trial of the Sona Saliva C-19 Rapid Test, a saliva sample-based rapid COVID-19 antigen test, with the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. The trial is expected to commence shortly, following final ethics review board sign-off of the trial protocol amendments required by Health Canada. The trial's objective is to determine the clinical performance of the test when compared to RT-PCR, in symptomatic patients. Analytical validation studies would also be required to support any regulatory submissions.

David Regan, CEO, comments, "New, less invasive rapid tests are needed to support frequent testing and a test that works with saliva would make regular testing for everyone much more accessible and tolerable. Developing a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 that works with saliva is complex, as evidenced by the absence of any FDA or Health Canada approved saliva sample-based rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. Sona has invested several months in the laboratory to adapt and optimize the performance of its test to enable it to work with saliva samples and we look forward to working with the Humber River Hospital on this trial of our saliva test."

Sona Nanotech is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of various types of gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technologies for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium) free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona Nanotech's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

