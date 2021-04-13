Former TransUnion and iovation executive brings more than two decades of digital identity experience and product leadership to Jumio

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the addition of industry veteran Bala Kumar as chief product officer.

Kumar has over two decades of product management experience including, most recently, at TransUnion where he served as global vice president of products for the company's Fraud Identity Solutions group. In this role, Kumar helped the company roll out best-in-class ID proofing and fraud prevention solutions, helping businesses discover anomalies, assess risk and confidently identify good consumers.

"It's never been more important for businesses to verify consumer identities with high levels of assurance, while simultaneously reducing online fraud, meeting KYC and AML regulatory mandates, and streamlining the onboarding process. Bala's appointment as chief product officer puts us in a great position to evolve our digital identity platform strategy by delivering disruptive, world-changing technology," said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. "We're excited to welcome Bala as we continue to make identity proofing the backbone of our KYX Platform and further accelerate the next phase of our growth."

During his tenure at TransUnion, Kumar also served as chief product officer for iovation, a company acquired by TransUnion in 2018. In these roles, he developed deep subject matter expertise in digital identity and fraud prevention experience that will prove invaluable as Jumio transforms itself into a leading digital identity platform.

"Given Jumio's long-standing reputation as the leader in AI-based identity verification and its recent landmark funding, I'm excited to join the team to help drive ground-breaking innovation to this emerging space," said Kumar, who is based in the U.S. "I believe in the power of data and technology to radically improve the speed, accuracy and scalability of digital identity and risk assessment. It's an honor to join the Jumio team and help make it happen."

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has verified more than 300 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

